Day One Receives Orphan Designation from the European Commission for DAY101 for the Treatment of Glioma

DAY101 is an oral, brain-penetrant, highly-selective type II pan-RAF kinase inhibitor designed to target a key enzyme in the MAPK signaling pathway. Day One is conducting a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial (FIREFLY-1) of DAY101 in pediatric, adolescent and young adult patients with recurrent or progressive low-grade glioma (pLGG) harboring a known BRAF alteration.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day One Biopharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for patients of all ages with genetically defined cancers, today announced that the European Commission has granted orphan designation for the Company’s lead product candidate, DAY101, for the treatment of glioma. The designation was based on a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products.

“Orphan designation for DAY101 from the European Commission exemplifies the urgent medical need for additional treatment options for glioma and builds upon the previous Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for DAY101,” said Davy Chiodin, PharmD, chief development officer of Day One. “We look forward to continue enrolling patients in the pivotal Phase 2 FIREFLY-1 study which has the potential to make DAY101 the first approved therapy for patients with pLGG.”

About European Commission Orphan Designation

Orphan designation is granted by the European Commission to encourage development of medicines intended to treat a seriously debilitating or life-threatening condition that affects fewer than 5 in 10,000 people in the European Union. Orphan designation by the European Commission provides companies with certain benefits and incentives, including protocol assistance, reduced regulatory fees and up to 10 years of market exclusivity following regulatory approval.

About Pediatric Low-Grade Glioma

Pediatric low-grade glioma (pLGG) is the most common brain tumor diagnosed in children, accounting for 30% – 50% of all central nervous system tumors. BRAF wild-type fusions are the most common cancer-causing genomic mutations in pediatric low-grade gliomas. These genomic alterations are also found in several adult solid tumors. Currently approved BRAF inhibitors are only active in tumors harboring BRAF V600 mutations, exhibit limited activity in brain tumors, and cannot be used in patients harboring BRAF fusions.