Jafron Biomedical Announces Global Advisory Board

The six members of the recently founded Global Advisory Board include: Prof. Claudio Ronco , Full Professor of Nephrology at the University of Padova, Italy; Prof. Rinaldo Bellomo , Head of Research of the Department of Intensive Care at the Austin Hospital of Melbourne, Australia; Prof. Thomas Rimmelé , Chief of the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine of Edouard Herriot Hospital, Lyon, France; Dr. John R. Prowle , Senior Clinical Lecturer in Intensive Care Medicine at Barts, UK; Dr. Antoine Schneider , intensive care specialist at the Adult Intensive Care Unit at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV) of Lausanne, Switzerland; Prof. Olivier Joannes-Boyau , Associate Head of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care department SUD at Bordeaux University Hospital, France.

This international non-commercial expert team funded by Jafron Biomedical aims to establish reliable, evidence-based data to further guide the application of hemoadsorption therapy. “Very pleased to join the advisory board. Through the screening of published clinical experience and further trials, the Advisory Board is committed to providing the medical community with further guidance and new solutions for the clinical usage of MOST (multi-organ support therapy),” said Prof. Rinaldo Bellomo.

“We are honored to have the support of an outstanding group of world-renowned clinicians and researchers in these fields. Their international leadership, extensive clinical expertise will be invaluable in the future development of Jafron”, stated Mr. Dong Fan, Founder and Chairman of Jafron. “This is a successful model of cross-field cooperation between research and industry in coordination with our Global Senior Consultant Mr. Jean Paul Menneguerre, which will make a great contribution in critical care and help more patients in the future.”

Prof. Claudio Ronco is a Full Professor of Nephrology at the University of Padova, Italy. He is also director of the Department of Nephrology and the International Renal ResearchInstitute (IRRIV) of San Bortolo Hospital, Vicenza, Italy. He is considered a pioneer in many areas of nephrology, including peritoneal dialysis, critical care nephrology, CRRT, cardiorenal syndromes, and wearable dialysis technology. He has received several international awards and invented the first CRRT machine for neonates CARPEDIEM (Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine).