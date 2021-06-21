checkAd

Jafron Biomedical Announces Global Advisory Board

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 13:00  |  19   |   |   

ZHUHAI, China, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jafron Biomedical, a pioneer in the blood purification industry, announced it's founding the Global Advisory Board, which includes the world’s top medical experts in clinical research and critical care medicine.

The six members of the recently founded Global Advisory Board include: Prof. Claudio Ronco, Full Professor of Nephrology at the University of Padova, Italy; Prof. Rinaldo Bellomo, Head of Research of the Department of Intensive Care at the Austin Hospital of Melbourne, Australia; Prof. Thomas Rimmelé, Chief of the Department of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine of Edouard Herriot Hospital, Lyon, France; Dr. John R. Prowle, Senior Clinical Lecturer in Intensive Care Medicine at Barts, UK; Dr. Antoine Schneider, intensive care specialist at the Adult Intensive Care Unit at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Vaudois (CHUV) of Lausanne, Switzerland; Prof. Olivier Joannes-Boyau, Associate Head of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care department SUD at Bordeaux University Hospital, France.

This international non-commercial expert team funded by Jafron Biomedical aims to establish reliable, evidence-based data to further guide the application of hemoadsorption therapy. “Very pleased to join the advisory board. Through the screening of published clinical experience and further trials, the Advisory Board is committed to providing the medical community with further guidance and new solutions for the clinical usage of MOST (multi-organ support therapy),” said Prof. Rinaldo Bellomo.

“We are honored to have the support of an outstanding group of world-renowned clinicians and researchers in these fields. Their international leadership, extensive clinical expertise will be invaluable in the future development of Jafron”, stated Mr. Dong Fan, Founder and Chairman of Jafron. “This is a successful model of cross-field cooperation between research and industry in coordination with our Global Senior Consultant Mr. Jean Paul Menneguerre, which will make a great contribution in critical care and help more patients in the future.”

Prof. Claudio Ronco is a Full Professor of Nephrology at the University of Padova, Italy. He is also director of the Department of Nephrology and the International Renal ResearchInstitute (IRRIV) of San Bortolo Hospital, Vicenza, Italy. He is considered a pioneer in many areas of nephrology, including peritoneal dialysis, critical care nephrology, CRRT, cardiorenal syndromes, and wearable dialysis technology. He has received several international awards and invented the first CRRT machine for neonates CARPEDIEM (Cardio-Renal Pediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine).

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jafron Biomedical Announces Global Advisory Board ZHUHAI, China, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Jafron Biomedical, a pioneer in the blood purification industry, announced it's founding the Global Advisory Board, which includes the world’s top medical experts in clinical research and critical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus