Oyster Point Pharma Announces Enrollment of First Subject in the OLYMPIA Phase 2 Clinical Trial of OC-01 (varenicline) Nasal Spray for Patients with Neurotrophic Keratopathy

“This is an exciting milestone as we continue to develop this potentially new treatment option for patients with Stage 1 Neurotrophic Keratopathy,” said Jeffrey Nau, Ph.D., MMS, president and chief executive officer of Oyster Point Pharma. “We believe that NK affects more patients than are currently diagnosed as the disease has the potential to be undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. Stage 1 NK patients may present with additional ocular surface issues, including dry eye disease, which affects 38 million 1 patients.”

PRINCETON, N.J., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: OYST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, today announced enrollment of the first subject in the OLYMPIA Phase 2 clinical trial of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray for the treatment of Stage 1 Neurotrophic Keratopathy (NK).

The OLYMPIA Phase 2 study is a multicenter, randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray in subjects with Mackie’s Classification Stage 1 Neurotrophic Keratopathy. The study is expected to enroll approximately 100 subjects at approximately 18 U.S. sites. In this clinical trial, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray will be administered three times a day, as compared to placebo (vehicle) nasal spray. The pre-specified primary endpoint of the trial will be the percentage of subjects who achieve complete resolution of fluorescein corneal staining at Day 56.

“NK is characterized as a degenerative disease of the cornea due to impairment of trigeminal innervation that results in corneal epithelial damage,” said Marian Macsai, M.D., chief medical officer of Oyster Point Pharma. “We believe that OC-01 nasal spray may activate natural tear production through the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway, bypassing the impaired corneal nerves to stimulate the production of natural tear film and potentially improve corneal sensitivity and healing.”

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases.

About OC-01 (varenicline) Nasal Spray

OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray is a highly selective cholinergic agonist being developed as a multidose preservative-free nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and neurotrophic keratopathy. The parasympathetic nervous system, the “rest and digest” system of the body, controls tear film homeostasis partially via the trigeminal nerve, which is accessible within the nose. Administered as a preservative-free, aqueous nasal spray, in pre-clinical and clinical studies, OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray was shown to have a novel mechanism of action with activation of the trigeminal parasympathetic pathway in the nasal cavity to activate natural tear film production. The human tear film is a complex mixture of more than 1,500 different proteins, including growth factors and antibodies, as well as numerous classes of lipids and mucins. This complex tear film is responsible for forming the primary refracting surface of the eye, as well as protecting and moisturizing the cornea. In December 2020, Oyster Point submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) a New Drug Application (NDA) for OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date is October 17, 2021, with a planned U.S. launch of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray in this indication in the fourth quarter of 2021, if approved by the FDA. OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any use in any country. The safety and efficacy of OC-01 (varenicline) nasal spray have not been established.