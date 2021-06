Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Change to Participation Date at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OLLI) announced today that the Company will now be participating in a fireside chat at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 2:40 PM ET. Attending for Ollie’s will be John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jay Stasz, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at http://investors.ollies.us/. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.