checkAd

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Change to Participation Date at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 13:30  |  27   |   |   

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OLLI) announced today that the Company will now be participating in a fireside chat at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 2:40 PM ET. Attending for Ollie’s will be John Swygert, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jay Stasz, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at http://investors.ollies.us/. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

About Ollie’s
We are a highly differentiated and fast growing, extreme value retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. We are known for our assortment of merchandise offered as Good Stuff Cheap. We offer name brand products, Real Brands! Real Bargains!, in every department, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, health and beauty aids and other categories. We currently operate 408 stores in 28 states throughout half of the United States. For more information, visit www.ollies.us.

Investor Contact:
Jean Fontana
ICR
646-277-1214
Jean.Fontana@icrinc.com

Media Contact:
Tom Kuypers
Senior Vice President – Marketing & Advertising
717-657-2300
tkuypers@ollies.us





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Change to Participation Date at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference HARRISBURG, Pa., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OLLI) announced today that the Company will now be participating in a fireside chat at the 2021 Jefferies Virtual Consumer Conference on Wednesday, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus