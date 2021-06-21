checkAd

L Brands, Inc. Announces Public Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Separation of Victoria’s Secret and Availability of Investor Presentation

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) today announced the public filing of a Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the previously announced separation of the Victoria’s Secret business into an independent, public company. The new company, named Victoria’s Secret & Co., will include Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, PINK and Victoria’s Secret Beauty.

The filing provides detailed information on Victoria’s Secret’s business, strategy and historical financial results.

“Today’s filing is an important step toward creating two independent, public companies designed to thrive in an evolving retail environment,” said Andrew Meslow, Chief Executive Officer of L Brands. “We believe Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works will achieve new levels of success and unlock significant value for all stakeholders by pursuing growth strategies best suited to each company’s customer base and strategic objectives. I look forward to working with our exceptional Bath & Body Works team to continue to deliver category-leading product, engaging customer experiences and consistent results as we embark on our next chapter of growth.”

Martin Waters, Chief Executive Officer, Victoria’s Secret, added, “This is an exciting time for all of us at Victoria’s Secret. The progress we have made over the last year underscores our commitment to driving profitable growth, creating new opportunities for our talented associates, and evolving our brand and products to reflect the diverse experiences, passions and perspectives of our customers. We look forward to building on our momentum as an independent, public company.”

As previously announced, the separation is currently expected to be completed in August 2021, subject to certain customary conditions, including final approval by the L Brands Board of Directors and effectiveness of the Form 10 registration statement.

The Form 10 registration statement is available at www.sec.gov under “Victoria’s Secret & Co.”  

A presentation on the planned separation is available at www.lb.com.

ABOUT L BRANDS:
L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,681 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

