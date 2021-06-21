Churchill Resources Commences Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange

Paul Sobie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Churchill remarked, “We’re very pleased for our shareholders and stakeholders to have Churchill now listed on the TSXV, and look forward to working with our partners, local communities and First Nations going forward. We will be active on our now expanded Taylor Brook Ni-Cu-Co Project this summer and fall and anticipate generating fresh results to augment the known shallow high-grade nickel sulphide mineralization laterally and to greater depths.”

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Resources Inc. (formerly 9 Capital Corp.) (" Churchill ") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading at market open today on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") under the ticker symbol “CRI”.

The listing of the common shares of Churchill follows the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, as such term is defined under the policies of the TSXV, on June 16, 2021.

About Churchill Resources

Churchill is managed by career mining industry professionals which currently holds three exploration projects, namely Taylor Brook in Newfoundland (the "Taylor Brook Project"), Pelly Bay in Nunavut and White River in Ontario. All three projects are at the evaluation stage, with known mineralized Ni-Cu-Co showings at Taylor Brook and Pelly Bay, and diamondiferous kimberlitic intrusives at White River and Pelly Bay. The primary focus of Churchill is on the continued exploration and development of the Taylor Brook Project.

