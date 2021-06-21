AirBoss Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQX Best Market in the United States

"Our decision to cross-trade in the U.S. is part of our strategy to expand our international shareholder base, increase trading liquidity and facilitate greater access and trading capability in our Shares for both institutional and retail investors," stated Gren Schoch, Chairman and CEO of AirBoss. “It is also in response to increased interest from U.S. and international investors in AirBoss and reflective of the composition of our business: approximately 90% of our sales in 2020 were from the U.S. and international markets and our reporting currency is USD.”

NEWMARKET, Ontario, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS, OTCQX:ABSSF) (the "Company" or "AirBoss") is pleased to announce that its common shares (the "Shares") are now qualified for trading under the ticker symbol ABSSF on the OTCQX Best Market (the "OTCQX"), a United States trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. in New York.

The OTCQX is recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. As a verified market with efficient access for U.S. investors, OTCQX helps companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving a fair valuation. OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

The Company's Shares will continue to trade on the TSX under the symbol "BOS" and will trade on the OTCQX under the symbol “ABSSF”.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN, the company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. The company enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how OTC Markets Group Inc. creates better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.