checkAd

RADA Teams Up with BeyondMinds on Advanced AI Solutions for Tactical Radars

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 13:15  |  32   |   |   

NETANYA, Israel, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA, TASE: RADA), a leading global provider of advanced software-defined tactical radars for the maneuver force, and BeyondMinds, a leading global provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, have executed a Letter of Intent to establish strategic teaming to develop and productize advanced AI and deep learning (DL) solutions for RADA’s tactical radars.

RADA has defined AI as a core capability, and has recently assembled a core group, which along with BeyondMinds’ cutting-edge AI models and unique solutions, is expected to maintain and enhance RADA’s leadership in the market of tactical radars for the maneuver force. Solutions will focus on increased accuracy, advanced target classification and dynamic adaptation of radar performance to the ever-changing operational environment.

A definitive agreement is due by end of July 2021.

Rotem Alaluf, BeyondMinds' CEO, commented, “We are very excited to work with RADA, a true leader in developing the most advanced and compact radar systems for today’s combat field. We believe that our AI capabilities and production-grade platform will elevate RADA’s radar detection and identification capabilities to the next level, and we look forward to a fruitful working relationship.”

Dov Sella, RADA’s CEO, commented, “We are continually focused on improving our radar products and enhancing its capabilities, and BeyondMinds quickly brings us significantly advanced functionality. Our global end-markets are continuing to grow quickly and we believe our broadening capabilities will allow us to maintain our competitive edge while expanding our addressable markets.”

About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The Company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.

About BeyondMinds

Founded in 2018, BeyondMinds has developed a production-grade AI platform which enables the acceleration of AI adoption in diverse verticals including BFSI, manufacturing, government and military. BeyondMinds’ AI platform overcomes the massive failure rate of AI adoption, enabling enterprises a fast, easy, and reliable path to AI impact. www.beyondminds.ai

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such risk uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, changes in general economic conditions, risks in product and technology developments, market acceptance of new products and continuing product demand, level of competition and other factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

RADA Company Contact:
Avi Israel (CFO)
Tel: +972 76 5386200     
   
mrkt@rada.com
www.rada.com


BeyondMinds Contact:
Brook Terran
Brook@beyondminds.ai
Tel: +1 336 269 7001
 RADA Investor Relations Contact:
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft
Tel: +1 646 201 9246
ehud@gkir.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RADA Teams Up with BeyondMinds on Advanced AI Solutions for Tactical Radars NETANYA, Israel, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA, TASE: RADA), a leading global provider of advanced software-defined tactical radars for the maneuver force, and BeyondMinds, a leading global provider …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus