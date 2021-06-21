XOMA Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends

Holders of depositary shares, each representing 1/1000 of XOMA’s 8.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: XOMAO), shall receive a cash dividend equal to $0.55833 per depositary share.

The preferred dividends will be paid on or about July 15, 2021, to respective holders of record at the close of business on July 2, 2021.

About XOMA Corporation

XOMA is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a unique role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health. XOMA acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. When XOMA acquires the future economics, the seller receives non-dilutive, non-recourse funding they can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes. The Company has an extensive and growing portfolio with more than 70 assets (asset defined as the right to receive potential future economics associated with the advancement of an underlying therapeutic candidate). For more information about the Company and its portfolio, please visit www.xoma.com.

