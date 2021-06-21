Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. Engages Volt Strategic Partners and Venture Liquidity Providers for Capital Market Communications and Market-Making Services

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based chemical recycling technologies to transform waste plastics, heavy crude and …

SARNIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based chemical recycling technologies to transform waste plastics, heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, announces that it has retained Volt Strategic Partners Ltd. ("Volt Strategic") as its capital markets and communications advisor and Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. ("VLP") for market-making services.

"For nearly a decade we've been developing and patenting water-based molecular recycling technologies that are scalable, cleaner and more cost-efficient than current waste-to-energy practices," said Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro Clean Technologies. "Our path to commercialization is strong and addresses mounting sustainability needs. As we prepare for third party laboratory validation and the first-ever public demonstration of our Hydrochemolytic™ chemical conversion platform, enlisting the assistance of industry specialists Volt Strategic and VLP should further signal our commitment to our current shareholders and our resolve to further expand our shareholder base. Outreach efforts will focus largely on retail investing communities, as well as select institutional and investment organizations."

Volt Strategic is a market communications and business optimization firm working with senior business leaders and innovators to help grow organizational value, build business and accelerate market appreciation for emerging technology, sustainability and life sciences public companies.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm providing a variety of services focused on Exchange listed stocks. VLP's exclusive market-making service is provided by W.D. Latimer Co. Limited. ("Latimer"), a registered investment dealer, in compliance with all applicable laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). VLP intends to buy and sell shares of Aduro Clean Technologies on the CSE for the purposes of maintaining an orderly trading market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares.

Under the terms of the agreement with Volt Strategic, Aduro Clean Technologies will pay Volt Strategic an aggregate amount of $65,000 over a term of three months for the services. The Company will also provide Volt Strategic with a refundable liquidity deposit (the "Liquidity Deposit") on commencement of services which amount shall be returned to the Company at the end of the term. Following expiration of the term, the agreement may be extended for an additional three-month term and thereafter with the prior written consent of the parties. The agreement may be terminated at any time with mutual agreement from both parties.