checkAd

Empower Clinics and Pharmachoice Partner to Offer Kai Care Testing

Autor: Accesswire
21.06.2021, 13:30  |  87   |   |   

The program to provide COVID-19 Testing Solutions to 900 Pharmacies across CanadaVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(FRA:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - …

The program to provide COVID-19 Testing Solutions to 900 Pharmacies across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(FRA:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, telemedicine platforms and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory processing thousands of COVID-19 specimens - has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") for a six-month pilot program between Empower and Pharmachoice for distribution and resale of Kai Care COVID-19 Testing Solutions. The products will include Rapid Antigen Testing, Rapid Antibody Testing and Saliva RT-PCR tests.

"The expansion to Pharmachoice's network is a phenomenal step forward in our plan to provide Kai Care Testing solutions directly and conveniently to consumers" stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics. "We are excited to build on this progress through our ongoing advanced conversations with other major pharmacy groups from across North America."

Pharmachoice is a fast growing, independently owned Canadian Pharmacy network with more than 900 locations covering the PharmaChoice and RxHealthMed brands. Pharmachoice has an impressive network of over 2,000 pharmacists with nearly two decades of experience as a company. The company's local ties across numerous regions make it a great partner in providing direct consumer sales of Kai Care Testing Solutions.

Under the MOU, Pharamchoice and Empower agree to a six-month pilot program to allow both parties to fully evaluate revenue, marketing and partnership expansion opportunities. It is the goal for this period to determine the optimal business model that will best serve PharmaChoice and their patients. Empower will provide Pharmachoice with Health Canada Approved COVID-19 Testing Solutions (Rapid Antigen Testing, Rapid Antibody Testing and Kai Saliva RT-PCR tests), express shipping on all ordered units, and technical support.

This press release is available on the Empower Clinics Verified Forum on AGORACOM for shareholder discussion, questions and engagement with management https://agoracom.com/ir/EmpowerClinics

ABOUT EMPOWER:
Empower is an integrated healthcare company that provides body and mind wellness for patients through its clinics, with digital and telemedicine care, and world-class medical diagnostics laboratories. Supported by an experienced leadership team, Empower is aggressively growing its clinical and digital presence across North America. Our Health & Wellness and Diagnostics & Technology business units are positioned to positively impact the integrated health of our patients, while simultaneously providing long term value for our shareholders.

Seite 1 von 3
Empower Clinics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Empower Clinics weltweit erste Cannabis Klinik
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Empower Clinics and Pharmachoice Partner to Offer Kai Care Testing The program to provide COVID-19 Testing Solutions to 900 Pharmacies across CanadaVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC. (CSE:CBDT)(FRA:8EC)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
BK16 Update: Renewal of Prospecting License and Commencement of Phase II Evaluation
Mawson and BATCircle2.0 Co-Funding for the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Endorsement Agreement Secured with Anthony Joshua
Empower Clinics and Pharmachoice Partner to Offer Kai Care Testing
Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. Engages Volt Strategic Partners and Venture Liquidity Providers for ...
nDivision Appoints Susan K. Conner as New Independent Director - Conner to Chair Board's Audit ...
Roscan Announces Senior Transition and Option Grants
Legend Power Systems Inc. Warrants To Commence Trading June 22, 2021
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
MoSys, Inc. Closes $13 Million Registered Direct Offering
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.06.21
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
07.06.21
Empower Clinics Signs Six Agreements for New Clinic Locations with National Pharmacy Group
03.06.21
Empower Clinics Announces Major Expansion with Proposed Acquisition of Medisure Canada. Diabetes Tests and Devices Carried In 4,000 Pharmacies and Generated $1.9m in 2020 Revenue
28.05.21
Empower Clinics Updates Current Pipeline of 22 Clinics With 2 More Locations Upgraded from Pending To Signed Leases