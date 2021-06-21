checkAd

Forum Merger III Corporation and Electric Last Mile, Inc. Remind Stockholders to Vote to Approve Business Combination

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 13:30  |  47   |   |   

Forum Merger III Corporation (Nasdaq: FIII, FIIU, FIIW) (“Forum” or the “Company”) and Electric Last Mile, Inc. remind stockholders to vote their shares in favor of the proposed business combination, which will result in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. becoming a publicly listed company trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ELMS.”

Forum has mailed the definitive proxy statement relating to the special meeting of Forum stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to its stockholders of record as of May 20, 2021 (the “Record Date”). Stockholders as of the Record Date who have not received or have misplaced their proxy card should contact their broker and request their voting control number.

The Special Meeting to approve the pending business combination is scheduled for June 24, 2021. The Special Meeting will be completely virtual and conducted via live webcast. Stockholders as of the Record Date are encouraged to vote before 11:59 p.m. ET on June 23, 2021.

If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close and trading of the combined entity will commence on Nasdaq shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

Even if you have sold your shares since May 20, 2021, if you owned Forum shares on the Record Date, you are encouraged to vote by the June 23, 2021 deadline to ensure that the deal closes in a timely manner.

These are the two easiest and fastest ways to vote – and they are both free:

  • Vote Online (Highly Recommended): Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote online, you will need your voting control number, which you can find on your Voting Instruction Form. Votes submitted electronically over the Internet must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 23, 2021.
  • Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote via the automated telephone service, you will need your voting control number, which you can find on your Voting Instruction Form. Votes submitted over the telephone must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 23, 2021.

Additionally, you can vote by mail:

Seite 1 von 3
Forum Merger III Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Forum Merger III Corporation and Electric Last Mile, Inc. Remind Stockholders to Vote to Approve Business Combination Forum Merger III Corporation (Nasdaq: FIII, FIIU, FIIW) (“Forum” or the “Company”) and Electric Last Mile, Inc. remind stockholders to vote their shares in favor of the proposed business combination, which will result in Electric Last Mile …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Vivendi and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Sign an Agreement for the Sale of 10% of UMG’s ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Arcimoto, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) to Acquire 10% of the Ordinary Shares of ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
Forum Merger III Corporation and Electric Last Mile, Inc. Remind Stockholders to Vote to Approve Business Combination
09.06.21
Forum Merger III Corporation and Electric Last Mile, Inc. Announce Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and Special Meeting of Stockholders to Be Held June 24, 2021 to Approve Business Combination
24.05.21
Electric Last Mile, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences