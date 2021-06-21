Class 1 Nickel Provides Update on Phase 1 Drill Program at Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Property near Timmins, Ontario

Massive sulphides intersected in early drilling and core samples submitted for assay

Alexo North: Phase 1 drilling to expand the current Mineral Resources has intersected massive sulfides below and to the northeast of the known nickel sulphide mineralization;



Phase 1 drilling to expand the current Mineral Resources has intersected massive sulfides below and to the northeast of the known nickel sulphide mineralization; Alexo South: Phase 1 drill testing along strike to the west of the known mineralization encountered massive sulphide mineralization;

Phase 1 drill testing along strike to the west of the known mineralization encountered massive sulphide mineralization; Borehole Electromagnetics: Modelling of borehole electromagnetic (“BHEM”) survey results for Alexo North and Alexo South has identified potential conductors parallel to and at depth below the known mineralization; and

Modelling of borehole electromagnetic (“BHEM”) survey results for Alexo North and Alexo South has identified potential conductors parallel to and at depth below the known mineralization; and Phase 2: Phase 2 drill program will follow-up on the Phase 1 intersections and test new and undertested BHEM generated targets.

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. (CSE: NICO/OTCQB: NICLF) ("Class 1 Nickel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce progress of the Phase 1 drilling program at the Alexo-Dundonald Nickel Sulphide Property near Timmins, Ontario (Canada). The objective of the program is to drill test in the vicinity of the historical open pit mines and along strike of the current nickel sulphide Mineral Resources. The Phase 1 program was designed from modelling and interpretation of extensive historical drilling and BHEM survey databases.

The Company is very pleased to report that the Phase 1 drilling has intersected massive and net-textured sulphide mineralization at Alexo North and Alexo South (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Location of Phase 1 drill holes at Alexo North and Alexo South.

Phase 1 Drilling

The Phase 1 program at Alexo North has focused on drill testing extensions to the west and a geophysically-generated target area to the northeast of the known mineralization. Massive and net-textured sulphide mineralization was intersected in drill holes AN-21-04 and AN-21-10 (Figures 2 and 3), which was designed to test historical BHEM-generated targets to the northeast of Alexo North. The sulphide mineralization is indicated to be nickeliferous in hand-held XRF analyzes. Core samples have been submitted for confirmation assay at AGAT Laboratories of Mississauga (Ontario).