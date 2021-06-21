checkAd

MegumaGold Completes Geochemical Sampling on Murchyville South Project Area, Southwest of St Barbara’s Touquoy Gold Mine in Nova Scotia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 13:30  |  56   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegumaGold Corp. (CSE: NSAU) (“MegumaGold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has completed an extensive soil geochemistry, till sampling and prospecting program on its Murchyville South Project Area, which consists of exploration licences optioned previously from Genius Metals Inc. (CSE: GENI) (“Genius Licences” - See Figure 1 below). Laboratory results for the program have not yet been received. The work completed is estimated to cost more than $100,000, the minimum amount of expenditure required for an initial exploration program based on the agreement executed between MegumaGold and Genius Metals Inc. This will allow the Company to earn a 49.9% interest in the property including related rights and data.

The Genius Licences total 1619 hectares in surface area and are interpreted by the Company to encompass the Western Extension of the Moose River trend which hosts St. Barbara Limited’s operating Touqouy Gold Mine and its Beaver Dam and Fifteen Mile Stream development projects. In combination, these St. Barbara holdings contained Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 1.74 million contained gold ounces at that firm’s June 30, 2020 year end. Touquoy Gold Mine production guidance for 2021 is 100,000 to 110 ,000 ounces of gold at all-in-sustaining-costs between US$738-$809/oz, making it one of the lowest cost producers in the world (Information regarding the Touquoy Gold Mine and the Beaver Dam and Fifteen Mile Stream development projects is taken from a St. Barbara Limited Corporate Presentation dated May 4, 2021 that is available on that company’s website).

Previous MegumaGold field work in this area was focused on the adjoining Touquoy West Project area (Figure 1) and was successful in defining large arsenic in soil anomalies supported by corresponding elevated gold results (Figure 2). These anomalies trend along the interpreted west extension of the Moose River anticline that hosts the open pit Touquoy Gold Mine. The Company believes that this structure can be traced along an aeromagnetic trend that extends from the Touquoy Gold Mine area southwesterly across St. Barbara Limited’s holdings and then across MegumaGold’s Touquoy West holdings. At that point it is interpreted to continue beyond MegumaGold’s west property boundary onto the optioned Genius property (Murchyville South Project Area). The main western soil anomaly identified by the Company’s 2019 work at Touquoy West slightly exceeds 2,000 m in strike length, has a width ranging from 100 to 700 m, and remains open along strike to the southwest, onto the Genius Licences (Figure 2).

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MegumaGold Completes Geochemical Sampling on Murchyville South Project Area, Southwest of St Barbara’s Touquoy Gold Mine in Nova Scotia VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MegumaGold Corp. (CSE: NSAU) (“MegumaGold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has completed an extensive soil geochemistry, till sampling and prospecting program on its …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus