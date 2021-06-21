MegumaGold Completes Geochemical Sampling on Murchyville South Project Area, Southwest of St Barbara’s Touquoy Gold Mine in Nova Scotia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegumaGold Corp. (CSE: NSAU) (“MegumaGold” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has completed an extensive soil geochemistry, till sampling and prospecting program on its Murchyville South Project Area, which consists of exploration licences optioned previously from Genius Metals Inc. (CSE: GENI) (“Genius Licences” - See Figure 1 below). Laboratory results for the program have not yet been received. The work completed is estimated to cost more than $100,000, the minimum amount of expenditure required for an initial exploration program based on the agreement executed between MegumaGold and Genius Metals Inc. This will allow the Company to earn a 49.9% interest in the property including related rights and data.



The Genius Licences total 1619 hectares in surface area and are interpreted by the Company to encompass the Western Extension of the Moose River trend which hosts St. Barbara Limited’s operating Touqouy Gold Mine and its Beaver Dam and Fifteen Mile Stream development projects. In combination, these St. Barbara holdings contained Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves of 1.74 million contained gold ounces at that firm’s June 30, 2020 year end. Touquoy Gold Mine production guidance for 2021 is 100,000 to 110 ,000 ounces of gold at all-in-sustaining-costs between US$738-$809/oz, making it one of the lowest cost producers in the world (Information regarding the Touquoy Gold Mine and the Beaver Dam and Fifteen Mile Stream development projects is taken from a St. Barbara Limited Corporate Presentation dated May 4, 2021 that is available on that company’s website).

Previous MegumaGold field work in this area was focused on the adjoining Touquoy West Project area (Figure 1) and was successful in defining large arsenic in soil anomalies supported by corresponding elevated gold results (Figure 2). These anomalies trend along the interpreted west extension of the Moose River anticline that hosts the open pit Touquoy Gold Mine. The Company believes that this structure can be traced along an aeromagnetic trend that extends from the Touquoy Gold Mine area southwesterly across St. Barbara Limited’s holdings and then across MegumaGold’s Touquoy West holdings. At that point it is interpreted to continue beyond MegumaGold’s west property boundary onto the optioned Genius property (Murchyville South Project Area). The main western soil anomaly identified by the Company’s 2019 work at Touquoy West slightly exceeds 2,000 m in strike length, has a width ranging from 100 to 700 m, and remains open along strike to the southwest, onto the Genius Licences (Figure 2).