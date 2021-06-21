checkAd

Winners Subsidiary VegasWINNERS Receives Approval from The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, the Largest Sports Betting Market in America as a Registered Vendor Sports Gaming Affiliate

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) subsidiary VegasWINNERS Inc., which provides sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, guidance and professional advice, announced today that they have received the sports gaming approval from The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, the largest sports betting market in America as a Registered Vendor Sports Gaming Affiliate able to refer customers in New Jersey in return for commission payments.

The New Jersey market has seen steady growth since its launch in June 2018. After recording more than $4.5 billion wagered in 2019 - the first full calendar year of legal betting - New Jersey finished 2020 as the largest sports betting market in America with over $6 billion in wagers placed surpassing Nevada by more than $1.5 billion in wagers placed. This is a full 28 percent of the entire annual US sports betting handle in one state. For further information, please visit https://www.sportsbettingdime.com/new-jersey/sports-betting-revenue/.

"I've waited a long time to see this happen and New Jersey is a tremendous state to add legalized sports betting for their fans," said Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of VegasWINNERS. "The momentum of states becoming legal is moving at a fast pace and by this time next year, I wouldn't be surprised if you could make a wager in almost every city."

VegasWINNERS is a registered sports gaming affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is currently registered in several states and has made applications in several others. It is the intent of VegasWINNERS to get registered in all states that allow online sports gambling. To date, online sports gambling has been legalized in Nevada, New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Iowa, Oregon, Indiana, New Hampshire, Michigan, Colorado and Washington DC.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.
Winners, Inc. (OTC "WNRS") through its operating subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc. is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. VegasWINNERS is a registered sports gaming affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWINNERS is currently registered in Indiana, Colorado, New Jersey and has made applications in several other states. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. websites at https://vegaswinners.com and https://krushhouse.com; Twitter at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc; Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/winnerskrush; and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winnerskrush/.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

