checkAd

Digital Innovation Is Essential to Meeting Healthcare Consumers’ Expectations Post-Pandemic, According to Accenture Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 13:59  |  45   |   |   

Senior healthcare executives say that moving to the cloud is among their top priorities as they reimagine how their organizations provide healthcare services to meet consumers’ evolving expectations post-pandemic, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

The Accenture Digital Health Technology Vision 2021 report identifies the emerging technology trends that the leaders of healthcare organizations will need to address over the next three to five years to create human-centric, digital-first approaches across their organizations. A key finding: two-thirds (66%) of the nearly 400 healthcare executives surveyed said they expect to move their technology infrastructures to the cloud within the next year, and almost all (96%) said they would do so within three years.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Accenture plc!
Short
Basispreis 314,81€
Hebel 8,17
Ask 0,29
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 241,28€
Hebel 6,97
Ask 0,35
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

The Future of Healthcare is Now

At the same time, however, the report notes that as healthcare leaders accelerated their innovation timelines during the pandemic to compress decade-long transformation agendas into two- to three-year plans, gaps in their digital technology became even more apparent.

"We are in a radically changing world marked by rapidly evolving healthcare consumer expectations, location-agnostic care needs, and a rise in new ecosystem partnerships that are accelerating the industry several years forward," said Dr. Kaveh Safavi, a senior managing director in Accenture's Global Health practice. "The executive leaders of today and tomorrow will be those who can swiftly respond to a healthcare future that places the human at the heart of everything they do and prioritize technology innovation at the same time."

"Each year, Accenture provides us with a digital tech vision as a roadmap for planning technology strategy and investments for the next few years. In this year's Accenture Digital Health Technology Vision, we find we must skate sooner to meet the puck where it's going," said Jane Sarasohn-Kahn, health economist-advisor and founder of the Health Populi blog. "In 2020, no single sector was as shocked into new operating paradigms as healthcare. This year Accenture points to technology imperatives like the cloud to support organizations' ability to adapt and pivot to democratize innovation on the front lines of care – with that care happening anywhere and everywhere."

Seite 1 von 3
Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Digital Innovation Is Essential to Meeting Healthcare Consumers’ Expectations Post-Pandemic, According to Accenture Report Senior healthcare executives say that moving to the cloud is among their top priorities as they reimagine how their organizations provide healthcare services to meet consumers’ evolving expectations post-pandemic, according to a new report from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Vivendi and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Sign an Agreement for the Sale of 10% of UMG’s ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Arcimoto, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) to Acquire 10% of the Ordinary Shares of ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.06.21
Accenture Federal Services Wins $112 Million Task Order to Protect Federal Agencies from Cyber Breaches
18.06.21
Accenture Announces Intent to Acquire Strategy and Business Management Consultancy Exton Consulting
17.06.21
Accenture and Avanade Named to the Leaders Category in Worldwide Microsoft Implementation Services, According to 2021 IDC MarketScape Report
17.06.21
Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in Beamery to Transform Talent Recruitment and Management
15.06.21
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities for Manufacturing Clients
14.06.21
Accenture Federal Services Opens Innovation Space at the University of Alabama in Huntsville
14.06.21
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
14.06.21
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability Awareness of its Customers
11.06.21
Accenture Receives Three ‘Partner of the Year’ Awards From Adobe
10.06.21
Accenture Launches myNav Green Cloud Advisor to Help Companies Realize Sustainability Goals Through the Cloud