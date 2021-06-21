Digital Innovation Is Essential to Meeting Healthcare Consumers’ Expectations Post-Pandemic, According to Accenture Report

The Accenture Digital Health Technology Vision 2021 report identifies the emerging technology trends that the leaders of healthcare organizations will need to address over the next three to five years to create human-centric, digital-first approaches across their organizations. A key finding: two-thirds (66%) of the nearly 400 healthcare executives surveyed said they expect to move their technology infrastructures to the cloud within the next year, and almost all (96%) said they would do so within three years.

Senior healthcare executives say that moving to the cloud is among their top priorities as they reimagine how their organizations provide healthcare services to meet consumers’ evolving expectations post-pandemic, according to a new report from Accenture (NYSE: ACN).

The Future of Healthcare is Now

At the same time, however, the report notes that as healthcare leaders accelerated their innovation timelines during the pandemic to compress decade-long transformation agendas into two- to three-year plans, gaps in their digital technology became even more apparent.

"We are in a radically changing world marked by rapidly evolving healthcare consumer expectations, location-agnostic care needs, and a rise in new ecosystem partnerships that are accelerating the industry several years forward," said Dr. Kaveh Safavi, a senior managing director in Accenture's Global Health practice. "The executive leaders of today and tomorrow will be those who can swiftly respond to a healthcare future that places the human at the heart of everything they do and prioritize technology innovation at the same time."

"Each year, Accenture provides us with a digital tech vision as a roadmap for planning technology strategy and investments for the next few years. In this year's Accenture Digital Health Technology Vision, we find we must skate sooner to meet the puck where it's going," said Jane Sarasohn-Kahn, health economist-advisor and founder of the Health Populi blog. "In 2020, no single sector was as shocked into new operating paradigms as healthcare. This year Accenture points to technology imperatives like the cloud to support organizations' ability to adapt and pivot to democratize innovation on the front lines of care – with that care happening anywhere and everywhere."