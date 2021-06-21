checkAd

NV5 Awarded $6 Million Transportation Infrastructure Contract by City of Fresno

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering solutions, announced today that the City of Fresno, California has selected NV5 for a $6.3 million contract to provide program management services for the Veterans Boulevard Interchange and Corridor Improvement Project, a major arterial road and interchange in California’s Central Valley. The project includes the expansion of Veterans Boulevard to a six-lane roadway, a new interchange with State Route 99 including four bridges, and improvements to the surrounding roadways.

“As one of the largest cities in California, Fresno is a significant center of business in the Central Valley,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “The Veterans Boulevard project will provide a much needed east-west crossing of State Route 99, reducing congestion and minimizing traffic delays for commuters, emergency responders, and commercial traffic.”  

Under this contract, NV5 will provide owner’s representative services, project management, inspection services, and additional support services. The project is expected to be completed in December 2024.

About NV5
NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure support services, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact
NV5 Global, Inc.
Jack Cochran
Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations
Tel: +1-954-637-8048
Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.





