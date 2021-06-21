checkAd

Akero Therapeutics Presents Analyses at the 2021 International Liver Congress Showing Normalization of Liver Fat Substantially Reduced Markers of Liver Injury and Fibrosis, and Greatly Increased Probability of Resolving NASH

Analyses also Show that Combining a Threshold for ALT Reduction of ≥17 U/L with Normalization of Liver Fat Improves Predictive Power for Resolution of NASH with 1-Stage Improvement of Fibrosis

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a cardio-metabolic biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced additional analyses from its Phase 2a BALANCED study of efruxifermin (EFX) in NASH patients with F1-F3 fibrosis, which were presented in two posters at the 2021 International Liver Congress. These analyses show significant correlations between normalization of liver fat (≤ 5% liver fat content (LFC) by MRI-PDFF) and improvements in markers of liver injury and fibrosis, as well as whole-body metabolism. The new analyses also show that combining ALT response of ≥ 17 U/L with normalization of liver fat increases the power to predict resolution of NASH (0- or 1-point for lobular inflammation and 0 points for ballooning component of NAFLD Activity Score) and NASH resolution combined with a 1-stage improvement in fibrosis.

  • Abstract No. 1314: "The role of reduction in liver fat content (MRI-PDFF) and ALT in predicting treatment response in NASH: A secondary analysis of the randomized, controlled BALANCED trial," presented by Rohit Loomba, M.D.
  • Abstract No. 1762: "Correlation between changes in liver fat content and improvements in serum markers of liver injury, fibrosis, metabolism, and in histologic parameters following treatment with efruxifermin," presented by Stephen Harrison, M.D.

“These analyses provide evidence that rapid and substantial liver fat reduction was associated with improvements in markers of liver metabolic health and improvement of NASH histopathology following treatment with efruxifermin,” said Kitty Yale, chief development officer of Akero. “These analyses also make an important contribution toward the development of noninvasive markers that can predict histological improvements in NASH. Based on the strength of these correlations, as well as biopsy results from the BALANCED study, we believe treatment with EFX will result in sustained histological improvements in our ongoing and future clinical trials.”

