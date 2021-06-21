ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 21.06.2021, 14:00 | 15 | 0 |
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|14-Jun-21
|54,147
|577.13
|31,249,733.57
|15-Jun-21
|53,607
|582.93
|31,249,273.25
|16-Jun-21
|53,714
|581.78
|31,249,467.72
|17-Jun-21
|53,827
|580.56
|31,249,835.42
|18-Jun-21
|53,311
|586.18
|31,249,751.35
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
|Media Relations Contacts
|Investor Relations Contacts
|Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18
|Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
|Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
|Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0