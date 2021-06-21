checkAd

Intapp Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 13:56  |  33   |   |   

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intapp, a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions that enable connected professional and financial services firms, today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 10,500,000 of its common stock. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase from Intapp up to an additional 1,575,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $25.00 and $28.00 per share. Intapp has applied to list its common shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "INTA."

J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, with Piper Sandler and Raymond James acting as joint book-running managers. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Stifel Nicolaus & Company and Truist Securities will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, by telephone at (800) 299-1322 or by e-mail at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by telephone at (800) 221-1037, or by email at usa.prospectus@credit-suisse.com.

A registration statement relating to the proposed sale of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We help professional and financial services firms better connect their people, processes, and data through AI-powered software solutions. Trusted by over 1,600 of the world’s premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms, Intapp offers an end-to-end solution purpose-built to modernize these firms. Intapp facilitates greater team collaboration, digitizes complex workflows to optimize deal and engagement execution, and leverages proprietary AI to help nurture relationships and originate new business. Intapp helps firms increase profitability and investment returns, operate more efficiently, and more effectively manage risk and compliance.

Investor Contact:

Barry Hutton
The Blueshirt Group, for Intapp
barry@blueshirtgroup.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intapp Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering PALO ALTO, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Intapp, a leading provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions that enable connected professional and financial services firms, today announced the launch of its initial public …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus