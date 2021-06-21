Bonduelle Fresh Americas Releases Inaugural 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

IRWINDALE, Calif. – June 17, 2021 – Leading plant-based food innovator Bonduelle Fresh Americas , the U.S.-based, wholly-owned subsidiary of Bonduelle and home of Ready Pac Foods, continues its global sustainability journey with the release of its inaugural Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report today. The report showcases the business unit’s progress in FY20 against the comprehensive CSR strategy announced in 2019 and toward becoming B Corp certified by 2025. Notably, in the first year of the strategy, Bonduelle Fresh Americas has made strong progress on two-thirds of the 21 goals it set out to accomplish by 2025, with two goals already achieved ahead of schedule.

The business unit’s first CSR report highlights advancements toward B Corp Certification by 2025 with a focus on planet, food and people

The mission of Bonduelle is to inspire the transition toward a plant-based diet to contribute to people's well-being and planet health. In line with this mission, in 2020 the company introduced the B!Pact - a framework of its CSR goals to underline its firm pledge to Planet, Food and People. These three core objectives support Bonduelle Fresh Americas in deepening its commitments and broadening its scope and impacts. The new framework also more directly supports the company’s ambition to become a certified B Corp within the next four years.

“Through the B!Pact strategy, we’re able to make meaningful progress on a series of concrete actions as we work toward achieving our CSR goals and acquiring B Corp certification by 2025. This triple commitment tied to planet, food and people ladders up to who we are as a purpose-driven company and furthers our positive impact ambition,” said Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, Mathew Caldwell. “We’re proud to report that we have made significant progress on the goals we set out to accomplish by 2025 and are excited about the journey ahead.”

Planet: Bonduelle Fresh Americas has made strong progress against goals related to climate change, agricultural practices, water and energy usage, waste, packaging, virgin plastic reduction and recycling. Highlights include:

Eliminated 18% of its virgin plastic in 2020, exceeding the year’s milestone of 5%

Facilities collectively enhanced energy efficiency by 4%, which is the equivalent of approximately 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent being removed from the atmosphere

Manufacturing facilities reached a 62% waste diversion rate, which amounted to more than 22,000 metric tons of reused and recycled materials

100% of growers use alternative crop techniques (ACTs) to protect and nourish the land

Food: Under the business unit’s commitment to Food, Bonduelle Fresh Americas has made progress against goals related to food safety and responsible sourcing. Highlights include: