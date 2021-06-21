checkAd

BRP Group, Inc. Welcomes Naimish Patel as President of Newly Established “Homeowners Insurance Group” Within BRP Group’s MGA of the Future Platform

Experienced homeowners executive brings unique expertise to scale BRP Group’s national homeowners MGA strategy

TAMPA, Fla., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, is pleased to welcome Naimish Patel as President of a newly established “Homeowners Insurance Group” within Millennial Specialty Insurance (“MSI” – BRP Group’s “MGA of the Future” platform), which became effective June 7, 2021.

In his role reporting to Jim Roche, Founder and Managing Partner of MSI, Naimish will build and lead a new team dedicated to scaling a suite of tech-enabled, homeowners-focused MGA solutions for insureds across the United States.

“Naimish brings invaluable experience to our MGA of the Future platform as we look to leverage our proprietary technology to build homeowners MGA solutions for our internal agents and external sources of sheltered distribution across the U.S., with a goal to facilitate seamless, embedded experiences much like we do in our renters HO4 product today,” said Trevor Baldwin, BRP Group’s Chief Executive Officer. “We believe Naimish’s strong industry relationships, experience building and managing national homeowners programs for some of the largest, most respected carriers in the country, and track record of applying modern technology and data & analytics will help facilitate that mission. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team!”

For over 20 years, Naimish has held leadership roles at some of the most established insurance companies in the U.S., including AIG, Plymouth Rock, Farmers, and Liberty Mutual. With a career spanning management of marketing, product, claims and other functions, he brings a wealth of hands-on experience to the BRP leadership team. More recently, Naimish has helped launch and scale several data & analytics focused insurtech startups, including Gradient AI where he served as the company’s Chief Product Officer.

“I am thrilled to be joining BRP Group and the Millennial Specialty Insurance team,” added Mr. Patel. “As our industry enters into a period of unprecedented technological change, it’s exciting to join forces with a team that shares my passion for innovation and the “grit” to make great things happen.”

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 600,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

