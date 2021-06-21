The 4Less Group Announces Launch Date of Their Automotive Parts Marketplace, AutoParts4Less.com

“We are very pleased with the number of sellers and especially the diversification of sellers that have applied to join our marketplace to date” said Christopher Davenport, President and CEO of Auto Parts 4Less, Inc., the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary. “However, we are not surprised by their interest to join a community dedicated to the automotive parts industry. Over the last year we have talked with a wide range of auto parts sellers and have continuously walked away with the idea that this is a ‘Build It and They Will Come’ opportunity.”

Las Vegas, Nevada , June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) (the “Company,” “we,”) reports that they expect to launch a beta version of their multi-vendor automotive parts marketplace, Autoparts4less.com, on the 25 th of August. This beta version, will have:

“To be a successful marketplace we must 1) monetize our brand, AutoParts4less.com, to a level that will allow third party sellers to benefit from the marketplace and 2) be at a scale that consumers can have numerous sellers to choose from” stated Tim Armes president and CEO of The 4Less Group, Inc. “With that said, I think we are off to a great start to reach that goal as well as meeting our ultimate goal of providing the majority of consumers the ability to find multiple local sellers to purchase parts from and then be able to actually pick-up their parts shortly after buying them”.

About The 4Less Group, Inc.

Building off the knowledge and continued success of their present e-commerce website, liftkits4less.com, that targets the aftermarket automotive parts for Jeep Truck and SUV vehicles, The 4Less Group, Inc. (www.the4lessgroup.com) is now focused on launching what they believe to be one of the world’s first automotive parts only multi-vendor marketplace under the brand AutoParts4Less.com. The projected beta site launch will begin in late August 2021.

Also visit: www.AutoParts4Less.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. No information in this press release should be construed in any way whatsoever as an indication of the Company’s future stock price, revenues, or results of operations. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

For more information, contact:

Email: PR@The4LessCorp.com