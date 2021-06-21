GlobeX Data Starts Sales of SekurMessenger with America Movil's Telcel - Aims to Replace WhatsApp for Business Users Throughout Latin America

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to report that it has …

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FRA:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to report that it has officially started the commercial launch of its SekurMessenger Swiss hosted messaging security and privacy solution in Latin America.

As previously announced in a separate press release dated January 12 2021, GlobeX is launching SekurMessenger , its Swiss hosted encrypted instant messaging, secure voice recording transfer and secure file transfer application, with América Móvi's Telcel mobile operator in Mexico. The secure messaging service has been fully integrated with Telcel's billing and provisioning platform and the Company has performed sales training to Telcel's corporate sales managers and is already receiving requests for the solution. GlobeX is now moving towards training Telcel's vast distributors network throughout Mexico City first, and nationwide in the next six months. Telcel independent distributors generate over 70% of mobile phone line sales in Mexico for Telcel. Sales of SekurMessenger will start first in Mexico and expand to other countries where America Movil operates through its Claro brand, such as Colombia and other Latin American countries as the business grows over the coming years. GlobeX estimates that sales to other Latin American countries served by América Móvi's Claro brand will start in the second half of 2022.

GlobeX Data and América Móvil are looking at offering a secure and private alternative to other non-secure and non-private messaging applications. The market is geared primarily for business and government users, and privacy conscious consumers. According information published on América Móvi's website , Telcel is the largest mobile operator in Mexico, with over 75 million mobile subscribers. América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) is the 7 th largest telecom operator in the world with over 277 million mobile subscribers in over 20 countries throughout Latin America and Europe.

Based on discussions with Telcel and other smaller Mexican distributors the Company is talking to, GlobeX expects generate yearly gross sales of US$1,500,000 per year by the end of 2022 for SekurMessenger , with an increase of 50% for 2023 in Mexico alone. Additional users base is expected from GlobeX's other cybersecurity distributor, Micronet, in Colombia and Panama. Sales with Micronet are planned to start no later than Q1 2022.