Crux Informatics Names Patrick Ball as New Chief Revenue Officer

As CRO, Patrick brings decades of sales leadership experience to the Crux team, including leadership roles at Cloudera, NextLabs, and BMC Software. His most recent role was Chief Revenue Officer at data privacy firm Privitar, where he managed 80 individuals across global revenue functions, channel sales, business development, and partnerships. As VP of Sales at Cloudera, he scaled the sales organization by 5x during his four years and was a key driver in helping grow company bookings 100% year over year.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Crux Informatics Inc. (Crux), which helps businesses scale their data delivery, operations, and transformation needs, today announced that veteran sales leader Patrick Ball has been appointed chief revenue officer (CRO), effective immediately. He'll be responsible for helping Crux realize ambitious new growth goals, following rapid expansion in 2020 and 1H 2021.

For Will Freiberg, CEO at Crux, working with Patrick is just the latest step in a relationship that began nearly a decade ago. "Patrick and I have a shared vision for the future of the data ecosystem," says Mr. Freiberg. "I am thrilled to bring his go-to-market expertise across cloud, data engineering and data operations to Crux."

Patrick will help oversee a time of rapid growth for Crux as the company expands its solution, which provides cloud-based ingestion, management and ongoing operations of 3rd party, private and public data. Beyond data delivery, Crux recently expanded its offering with the launch of a personalized data transformation service, Crux Wrangle , and data quality and validation services, Crux Data Protect . These new solutions enable Crux to better meet its clients' demand for deeper, more efficient analytics workflows.

"Having seen firsthand the explosion in cloud infrastructure and the significant challenges for businesses to migrate there, I could not be more excited to be joining Crux and grow its powerful combination of data delivery plus advanced data engineering and operations services," said Mr. Ball. "I have full confidence that this dual offering will provide businesses of all sizes the scalability and personalization required to build an efficient data supply chain."

As part of the leadership expansion, Michael Rude will transition from EVP & Head of Go-to-Market to chief operating officer (COO). Michael, formerly COO at REDI Global Technologies, grew Crux's client base 20-fold over the last twelve months while expanding its geographic footprint beyond North America to EMEA and APAC. His focus as COO will be to strengthen Crux's global operations functions and client facing teams to better serve their diversifying client base and strategic cloud partners.

About Crux Informatics

Crux offers a managed data engineering service that helps companies scale their critical data delivery, preparation, and operational needs. Our cloud-based technology stack accelerates the flow of data between data suppliers and consumers, ensuring you get the data you need, how you need it, and where you need it. We deliver over 14K datasets from hundreds of sources into your preferred destination at a low cost, with custom validations and transformations, and at a consistently high level of service and security.

Crux was founded in 2017 by financial technology veterans and is backed by Citi, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Two Sigma, among others.

