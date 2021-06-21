checkAd

Rockland Resources' Geophysical Study Identifies Prospective Target Trend at Cole Gold Mines Property, Red Lake Mining Division, Ontario

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Rockland Resources Ltd. (the "Company" or "Rockland") (CSE:RKL) is pleased to announce that a recently completed analysis of aeromagnetic data for the Cole Gold Mines Property has identified an over one km long prospective linear magnetic low trend west of the historically defined Cole Gold Deposit. This target will be tested as part of Rockland's 2,500 metre drill program that is planned to start at the end of this month.

Jeremy S. Brett, MSc, P.Geo completed an analysis of a high-resolution heli-magnetic survey flown at 50 metre line spacing over the Cole Gold Mines property. Mr. Brett's study included an analysis of linear magnetic features evident on total field and tilt derivative magnetic maps and an analysis of the relationship of 3-dimensional (3D) magnetic inversions with major rock types and geological structures.

Mike England, Rockland's CEO stated "We are very pleased to have results of this geophysical analysis that has identified a highly prospective trend that extends for over 1 km west of the Cole shaft. The Cole Property, located in the prolific Red Lake greenstone belt, has had no exploration for nearly 50 years. To our knowledge, our upcoming drill program will be the first time this trend has been drill tested west of the shaft."

The geophysical analysis shows that the Cole Gold shaft is located on a prominent east-west striking feature characterized by a broad magnetic low on the total magnetic intensity map and a more discrete, narrow, magnetic low feature on the tilt derivative map (Figure 1). This trend is shown in 3D on the magnetic inversion (Figure 2). In addition, to the main east west trend, an additional magnetic low feature is present in the south west part of the Property that is associated with mineralized quartz veins identified in recent surface prospecting efforts. This trend could be a distinct lithology or a zone of alteration that acts as a control on gold mineralization.

Rockland will initiate a 2500 metre core drilling campaign that will initially test gold mineralization that was defined by the Cole Gold Mines Limited underground development work and historic Kerr Addison (1973) diamond drilling. In addition to the prospective geophysical trend identified in the current study, the Rockland drill program will also test surface showings that returned recent grab sample values up to 14.8 g/t Au. The property has an approved exploration permit PR-20-000368, that is valid until March 2024.

