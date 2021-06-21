Aggregate Of 750,000 Shares Insider Purchase Made Under Rule 144

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / CCG Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHGI) (or the 'Company') today announced that the company's CEO, Mr. Donghai Yu, has purchased 750,000 shares at price $0.16 per share through the subscription agreement. The …

Contact:

CCG Group Inc.

info@cgraphitetech.com

SOURCE: China Carbon Graphite Group Inc.

