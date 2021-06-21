checkAd

Aggregate Of 750,000 Shares Insider Purchase Made Under Rule 144

Autor: Accesswire
21.06.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / CCG Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHGI) (or the 'Company') today announced that the company's CEO, Mr. Donghai Yu, has purchased 750,000 shares at price $0.16 per share through the subscription agreement. The …

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / CCG Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHGI) (or the 'Company') today announced that the company's CEO, Mr. Donghai Yu, has purchased 750,000 shares at price $0.16 per share through the subscription agreement. The shares have been issued and are fully paid and non-assessable. The shares are restricted control securities.

About CCG Group, Inc.

CCG Group, Inc. (the 'Company'), through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the sales of carbon-based products, graphene, graphene-based products, and graphene oxide internationally. The company also operate one of its business-to-business and business-to-consumers Internet portal for other graphite related products. The Company supplies end-users in graphite application zones including industries of steel, metallurgy, non-ferrous, PV, energy storage, optical fiber, semiconductor, chemicals. In addition, through its sales channels, the Company supplies several grades of customized graphite blocks & rods, graphite electrodes, precision machined graphite parts & components, bipolar graphite plates, graphite oxide & graphene.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'expect,' 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'could,' 'estimate' or 'continue' or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the company. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, as well as other risk factors that are described more fully in the company's annual report on Form 10-K that was filed with the SEC. Although the company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the company or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. The company does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:
CCG Group Inc.
info@cgraphitetech.com

SOURCE: China Carbon Graphite Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652427/Aggregate-Of-750000-Shares-Insider-P ...

China Carbon Graphite Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aggregate Of 750,000 Shares Insider Purchase Made Under Rule 144 SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / CCG Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:CHGI) (or the 'Company') today announced that the company's CEO, Mr. Donghai Yu, has purchased 750,000 shares at price $0.16 per share through the subscription agreement. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
BK16 Update: Renewal of Prospecting License and Commencement of Phase II Evaluation
Mawson and BATCircle2.0 Co-Funding for the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Endorsement Agreement Secured with Anthony Joshua
Empower Clinics and Pharmachoice Partner to Offer Kai Care Testing
Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. Engages Volt Strategic Partners and Venture Liquidity Providers for ...
nDivision Appoints Susan K. Conner as New Independent Director - Conner to Chair Board's Audit ...
Roscan Announces Senior Transition and Option Grants
Legend Power Systems Inc. Warrants To Commence Trading June 22, 2021
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Titel
Komo Plant Based Foods Launches Plant-Based Meal Helpers Product Line with Bolognese Sauce
Torchlight Declares Special Dividend of New Series A Preferred
Alfi Engages Miami-Based Fulfillment and Distribution Center to Rollout 10,000 Uber and Lyft ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Empower Clinics Provides Bi-Weekly Update on Status of Management Cease Trade Order
Northern Dynasty: Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals Orders Pebble Case To Be Judged on Its Merits
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
MoSys, Inc. Closes $13 Million Registered Direct Offering
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
Nevada Silver Corporation Commences Exploration and Contracts Falcon Drilling Inc. for Drilling at ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services