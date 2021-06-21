checkAd

GSilver Provides Update on Mill Commissioning - Company to Present at Emerging Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference at 12:00pm ET on June 23, …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "GSilver") (TSXV:GSVR)(OTCQX:GSVRF) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference at 12:00pm ET on June 23, 2021. GSilver invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

Person's wishing to attend the online presentation are invited to register by Clicking Here. Attendees not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, will have the opportunity to view an archived webcast, made available subsequently on www.EmergingGrowth.com.

Update on Mill Commissioning:

In anticipation of the upcoming conference, GSilver is providing an update on its progress to re-establish operations at its recently acquired El Cubo mine and mill located approximately 11 kilometers east of Guanajuato city, in central Mexico. The Company continues to target commercial production beginning in Q4 2021.

Staffing:

Approximately 90% of planned staffing at the manager and superintendent level has been obtained, including mill and mine management positions, procurement and accounting staff, and heads of geology at both the El Cubo mine and the El Pinguico project. To date, approximately 85 positions have been filled at the combined operation.

Hernan Dorado, COO, stated: "We are very pleased with the pace with which we are filling the vital operating positions at this early stage of our ramp-up process. Our ability to readily hire quality people, often graduates of the University of Guanajuato, speaks to the depth of mining experience within the greater Guanajuato community."

Mill Refurbishment:

Plant maintenance crews have begun their work on schedule. Crews have dismantled and cleaned the ball mills and have completed a preliminary mechanical inspection. Mill number 3 is in excellent condition, with mills numbers 1 and 2 needing some additional maintenance work - anticipated in the Company's due diligence process during the acquisition. Critical parts for all mills have arrived and are now in stock for installation or replacement. Global Physical Asset Management Inc. of Mesa, Arizona has been engaged to inspect the ball mills and make recommendations for additional refurbishment.

