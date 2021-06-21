checkAd

Viva Technology 2021 Big success for the first hybrid event since the start of the pandemic

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 14:00  |  24   |   |   

VivaTech confirms its position as Europe's biggest startup and tech event

PARIS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VivaTech, Europe's leading event dedicated to startups and technology welcomed 140,000 visitors from June 16 to 19, with 26,000 attending in-person in Paris (in compliance with health regulations that limited capacity to 5,000 persons). An additional 114,000 attendees connected on VivaTech's paid online platform. With significant engagement on social networks, the event reached more than 119 million people in 149 countries generating 1.7 billion views. During these three days reserved for professionals and one day open to the general public, visitors were able to discover more than 500 exceptional innovations, 1,400 exhibitors (60% of which were physical exhibitors), and 400 speakers from around the world.

Viva Tech 2021 - Stage One

VivaTech took up the challenge of creating a new hybrid model, combining premium in-person access with a fully immersive online experience while at the same time adapting to new ways of interacting.

"VivaTech is back in 2021 with a brand new hybrid format, the first of its kind. The experience, accessible in-person in Paris at Porte de Versailles, and online all over the world on our digital platform, was greatly appreciated by visitors and exhibitors alike. We have reinvented ourselves and redefined the codes of Europe's biggest tech and innovation event. We are particularly touched by the enthusiastic response from all the participants – it was so good to be together, at last. This new format further strengthens VivaTech for the years to come." said VivaTech's Managing Director Julie Ranty with Co-Directors Maurice Lévy and Pierre Louette.

VivaTech totally re-engineered its format in order to offer an online experience that goes beyond the simple retransmission of the live event or live news coverage. Drawing on the codes of television and social media, the VivaTech team developed a platform driven by workshops, leader insights and startup pitches.

photos of VivaTech 2021

About VivaTech - In just five years, VivaTech has become the biggest startup and tech event in Europe and is recognized worldwide as a powerful catalyst for business transformation, startup growth and innovation for the common good. VivaTech brings together the world's top business leaders, startups, investors, researchers and thinkers for a unique experience combining inspiration, networking and a showcase for innovation.

Viva Technology

 

sales@vivatechnology.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1537535/VivaTech.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515442/Viva_Technology_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Viva Technology 2021 Big success for the first hybrid event since the start of the pandemic VivaTech confirms its position as Europe's biggest startup and tech event PARIS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - VivaTech, Europe's leading event dedicated to startups and technology welcomed 140,000 visitors from June 16 to 19, with 26,000 attending …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EAN Congress: COVID-19 leads to significant cognitive and behavioural problems in patients
Newgen Cited as a 'Strong Performer' for Content Platforms by an Independent Research Firm
Offshore Support Vessel Market Worth $26.8 Billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Announces Top-Line Results From Phase 2 Study of Nezulcitinib In ...
Calcium Silicate Insulation Market worth $320 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Meghan's Choix is an exciting new London based boutique brand that have recently launched their new ...
NovaBiotics Announces Cysteamine Bitartrate (NM002) Included in REMAP-CAP Phase 3 Clinical Trial ...
Simris Alg Management Update
Sunport Power: Three New MWT Panels Shine at SNEC
Emirates SkyCargo to integrate Envirotainer Releye RLP container into its cool chain portfolio
Titel
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
Companies Jockeying for Position in $106 Billion EdTech Market; Who's in Front
APS Networks Launches Three TIP OpenBNG Programmable Switches to Boost the Disaggregated Telco ...
Novavax Announces Positive Results from First Study of Influenza Vaccine and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Bactiguard-coated Zimmer Biomet trauma implants for infection prevention launched in select EMEA ...
Martins Wine Advisor launches the first sought-after 'Jupiter' wine in 'Wines From Another World' ...
Military Shelters Market Size to Reach US$ 1.1 Billion in 2026, Says a Study from Stratview ...
Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size To Reach $446 Billion By 2028, Advent Of Technologically Advanced Healthcare Solutions Incorporating A.I., and IoT To Witness High Adoption Rates: Grand View Research, Inc.
Viceroy Kopaonik Serbia, A Breathtaking Luxury Mountain Resort, Debuts June 2021
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
A Junior Miner May Have Started A New Canadian Gold Rush
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus