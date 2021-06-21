checkAd

Washington Prime Group Announces First-Class Office Development at The Mall at Fairfield Commons

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) announced an agreement to bring the newest commercial office development by Synergy & Mills Development to The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, Ohio, which is home to retail stores, restaurants, entertainment venues and hotels.. The project, which Synergy has named The Meridian, will see Synergy redevelop for office use a two-story, 150,000 SF former department store building.

Lou Conforti, CEO and Director of Washington Prime Group stated: “As you all know, Washington Prime Group’s focus is to continue transforming our assets into the dominant town centers within their trade area. I have to admit, we have become pretty darn good at providing differentiated goods and services as well as food, beverage and entertainment options which are relevant to the demographic constituencies we serve. In an increasing number of instances, we have also realized there are mixed use opportunities which allow us to right size existing retail space with such alternatives as office, fulfillment, lodging, health care, etc. These uses are symbiotic to a retail venue as they result in attracting new guests, further buttressing our dominant town center mandate.”

“This mixed use initiative truly evidences itself at The Mall at Fairfield Commons. The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is situated just a stone’s throw from the property and employs over 27,000 military and civilian personnel. While I can attempt to explain the reciprocal benefit of having dedicated office space catering to its various activities including research and development, take a look below at how Jerad Barnett, the CEO of Synergy who is developing the project, eloquently describes this exciting addition to the Mall at Fairfield Commons.”

Synergy’s office conversion plans contemplate major renovations to the interior and exterior of the building, including a modern, innovative design to the project that reflects the leading-edge technological work done in the Pentagon Corridor.

“The Meridian at Fairfield Commons is a capstone project for Synergy and the development we’ve been doing in this area for the past 25 years – the perfect blend of an amazing office environment and direct, walkable access to amenities for employees,” said Jerad Barnett President and CEO of Synergy. “We talk constantly in our industry about the trend for experiential, mixed use, pedestrian friendly environments and the desire to Work, Shop, and Play without having to jump in your car, and I can’t think of a location like this anywhere in the market that will offer such a large footprint to do so.”

Seite 1 von 4
Washington Prime Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Washington Prime Group Announces First-Class Office Development at The Mall at Fairfield Commons Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) announced an agreement to bring the newest commercial office development by Synergy & Mills Development to The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, Ohio, which is home to retail stores, restaurants, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Vivendi and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Sign an Agreement for the Sale of 10% of UMG’s ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Arcimoto, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) to Acquire 10% of the Ordinary Shares of ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.06.21
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Washington Prime Group Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – WPG
14.06.21
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by Over 70% of Holders of Secured and Unsecured Corporate Debt
11.06.21
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Washington Prime Group, Inc. (WPG) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
03.06.21
FieldhouseUSA Opens at Polaris Fashion Place Bringing a Major Sports Entertainment Complex to Central Ohio
02.06.21
WPG Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Washington Prime Group, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
28.05.21
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Washington Prime Group Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – WPG
27.05.21
Burkes Outlet and Home Centric to Join Morgantown Mall
27.05.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Washington Prime Group, Inc. (WPG)
26.05.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Washington Prime Group, Inc. (WPG) Investors
26.05.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Washington Prime Group Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm