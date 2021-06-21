Washington Prime Group Announces First-Class Office Development at The Mall at Fairfield Commons

Lou Conforti, CEO and Director of Washington Prime Group stated: “As you all know, Washington Prime Group’s focus is to continue transforming our assets into the dominant town centers within their trade area. I have to admit, we have become pretty darn good at providing differentiated goods and services as well as food, beverage and entertainment options which are relevant to the demographic constituencies we serve. In an increasing number of instances, we have also realized there are mixed use opportunities which allow us to right size existing retail space with such alternatives as office, fulfillment, lodging, health care, etc. These uses are symbiotic to a retail venue as they result in attracting new guests, further buttressing our dominant town center mandate.”

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) announced an agreement to bring the newest commercial office development by Synergy & Mills Development to The Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, Ohio, which is home to retail stores, restaurants, entertainment venues and hotels.. The project, which Synergy has named The Meridian, will see Synergy redevelop for office use a two-story, 150,000 SF former department store building.

“This mixed use initiative truly evidences itself at The Mall at Fairfield Commons. The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is situated just a stone’s throw from the property and employs over 27,000 military and civilian personnel. While I can attempt to explain the reciprocal benefit of having dedicated office space catering to its various activities including research and development, take a look below at how Jerad Barnett, the CEO of Synergy who is developing the project, eloquently describes this exciting addition to the Mall at Fairfield Commons.”

Synergy’s office conversion plans contemplate major renovations to the interior and exterior of the building, including a modern, innovative design to the project that reflects the leading-edge technological work done in the Pentagon Corridor.

“The Meridian at Fairfield Commons is a capstone project for Synergy and the development we’ve been doing in this area for the past 25 years – the perfect blend of an amazing office environment and direct, walkable access to amenities for employees,” said Jerad Barnett President and CEO of Synergy. “We talk constantly in our industry about the trend for experiential, mixed use, pedestrian friendly environments and the desire to Work, Shop, and Play without having to jump in your car, and I can’t think of a location like this anywhere in the market that will offer such a large footprint to do so.”