TransAct Secures BOHA! Solutions Order with Growing National Restaurant Chain

“As our BOHA! solutions continue to pick up considerable momentum, we see a large opportunity in the restaurant space that will only get larger with the challenges presented by the re-opening of America ,” said Bart C. Shuldman, Chairman and CEO of TransAct Technologies. “Our pipeline remains as robust as ever, and we look forward to working with this new client to meet their toughest back-of-house operational challenges.”

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT) (“TransAct” or “the Company”), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, today announced that it has secured a new BOHA! agreement with a national restaurant chain. The company expects to deploy the BOHA! system to at least 90 locations by the end of FY22 to perform date code and grab n’ go labeling.

The complete system deployment will initially include the BOHA! Terminal, BOHA! Labeling software, and proprietary BOHA! labels. TransAct estimates total annual recurring revenue per unit (“ARPU”) will be at least $1,000 per year, with one-time hardware revenue sales of at least $800 per location.

BOHA! is the first single-vendor cloud-based enterprise system to combine applications for Food Safety, Date Code and Grab n’ Go Labeling, Temperature Monitoring of Food and Equipment, Checklists & Task Management, Inventory Management, Timers, and Food Recall, in one integrated platform. Each BOHA! solution combines cloud-based SaaS applications with hardware and accessories to deliver superior results for critical back-of-house operations. BOHA! offers a one-stop solution for restaurants and food service companies to address their current back-of-house operating requirements while providing a future-ready platform capable of addressing back-of-house operations.

For more information on the Company’s BOHA! ecosystem, please visit www.transact-tech.com/m/restaurant-solutions/

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, POS automation, , and oil and gas. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!, AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca and Printrex brands. TransAct has sold over 3.3 million printers and terminals around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http://www.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http://www.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.