Hewlett Packard Enterprise Fuels HPE GreenLake Expansion with Cloud Services Support for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL Server
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced the expansion of its HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform to include support for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL Server. The new HPE GreenLake cloud services deliver the agility and flexibility organizations are looking for in a scalable, simplified, and cloud-native architecture on-premises. Joint customers can consolidate virtualized Windows and Linux workloads for efficiency, and run production workloads using a familiar, hybrid environment. This announcement complements HPE’s broad portfolio of hyperconverged infrastructure offerings now available via HPE GreenLake, including HPE SimpliVity and HPE Nimble Storage dHCI.
As enterprises digitally transform, they require greater control over their data while modernizing their on-premises and edge footprint. Currently, 70 per cent of critical production applications and data remain outside the public cloud, in a secure, single tenant environment and at the edge where the data increasingly is created1. HPE GreenLake with Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL Server enables businesses to transform their on-premises and edge workloads by providing customers with a cloud experience and operating model for applications and workloads close to where the data lives.
“The world is becoming hybrid and that’s why we are so excited about this collaboration with Microsoft, especially as we see significant growth in the Hyperconverged Infrastructure area,” said Keith White, General Manager, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services. “By combining Microsoft Azure Stack HCI with offerings like the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, customers benefit from a unified, automated experience. The solution means customers can determine their own right mix of hybrid cloud and workload placement, with flexibility but also control. We continue to deepen our collaboration with Microsoft to develop comprehensive solutions that help customers transform to modern cloud-driven organizations.”
Hyperconverged infrastructure is a fast-growing industry category founded on the principles of software-defined infrastructure to drive agility with a cloud-like experience. HPE continues to invest and innovate in best-in-class HCI solutions, HPE SimpliVity and HPE Nimble Storage dHCI. Together with HPE’s ecosystem of partners, HPE offers a market-leading portfolio of HCI solutions available as a service through the HPE GreenLake cloud platform. These offerings are optimized to provide customers with choice in selecting the right solution for the right workload, including general purpose and business critical applications, virtualized and containerized applications, and small and large scale environments.
0 Kommentare