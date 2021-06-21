Hewlett Packard Enterprise Fuels HPE GreenLake Expansion with Cloud Services Support for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL Server

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced the expansion of its HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform to include support for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL Server. The new HPE GreenLake cloud services deliver the agility and flexibility organizations are looking for in a scalable, simplified, and cloud-native architecture on-premises. Joint customers can consolidate virtualized Windows and Linux workloads for efficiency, and run production workloads using a familiar, hybrid environment. This announcement complements HPE’s broad portfolio of hyperconverged infrastructure offerings now available via HPE GreenLake, including HPE SimpliVity and HPE Nimble Storage dHCI.

As enterprises digitally transform, they require greater control over their data while modernizing their on-premises and edge footprint. Currently, 70 per cent of critical production applications and data remain outside the public cloud, in a secure, single tenant environment and at the edge where the data increasingly is created1. HPE GreenLake with Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft SQL Server enables businesses to transform their on-premises and edge workloads by providing customers with a cloud experience and operating model for applications and workloads close to where the data lives.