Masimo Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance of Radius Tº for Prescription and Over-the-Counter (OTC) Use

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today that Radius Tº, a wearable, wireless thermometer that measures body temperature continuously and noninvasively, has received FDA 510(k) clearance for both prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) use on patients and consumers five years and older. Featuring continuously trending temperature measurements and Bluetooth connectivity, Radius Tº automates remote, continuous body temperature status for clinicians through its paired connection to a Masimo patient monitoring or telehealth solution, and for consumers through the Masimo Radius Tº smartphone application. Radius Tº is part of the growing family of tetherless Masimo technologies that includes Radius PPG, which offers Masimo SET Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry, and Radius PCG, which provides mainstream capnography.

Masimo Radius Tº (Photo: Business Wire)

For prescription use, Radius Tº is compatible with both the Root Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Hub and the Rad-97 patient monitor for use in the hospital, as part of the Masimo Hospital Automation platform. Radius Tº can also be paired to a patient’s smartphone using the Masimo SafetyNet app, for remote patient management from the home or other care location. The wireless thermometer is designed to help streamline workflows, with its convenient wearability, continuous measurements, and wireless connectivity, reducing the need for intermittent manual temperature checks with traditional probes that require a clinician’s presence at the bedside. Each Radius Tº wireless thermometer is single-patient use, to reduce the risk of cross-contamination between patients, with an 8-day battery life and shower-proof adhesive, reducing the need to remove or replace the sensor—thus supporting a hospital’s or caregiver’s temperature monitoring and infection control workflow.

Using a proprietary algorithm, Radius Tº provides continuous body temperature measurements that are approximations of sublingual temperatures captured from an oral probe. Radius Tº supports continuous body temperature performance that goes beyond simple skin surface temperature measurements, and remains reliable even when environmental temperatures are fluctuating. Radius Tº provides trended data to help clinicians manage and review a patient’s high fever risks and fever progress over time.

