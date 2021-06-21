Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. Urges Eligible Stockholders to Vote Their Proxies for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders by July 1, 2021

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: LEAI) (www.legacyeducationalliance.com), a leading marketer of practical, high-quality, and value-based educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques, announces today a reminder for all shareholders to vote their proxies prior to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) of Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (the “Company”), which will be held at the RFA Business Data Center, 2 Manhattanville Rd., Purchase, NY 10577 on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. During the Annual Meeting, stockholders will be asked to vote on the following:

Elect the individuals that have been nominated by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of our Board of Directors to serve on our Board of Directors, subject to the provisions of our Bylaws, until our next Annual Meeting or until their respective successors are duly elected or their earlier resignation, death, or removal; Ratify the appointment of MaloneBailey LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for our 2021 fiscal year ending December 31, 2021; Approve the 2021 Incentive Plan, which provides that our Board of Directors may grant equity based incentive awards to certain persons; Approve the Spin Off Transaction: Approve the 20% Issuance Proposal; Approve the adjournment of the Annual Meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes at the time of the meeting to approve the Spin Off Transaction Proposal and/or the 20% Issuance Proposal; and Transact such other business properly brought before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereto.

The Company has filed additional information regarding proposal #4, which is a request to approve the Spin Off Transaction. Details regarding this transaction may be found on the SEC website, located here, or on Legacy Education Alliance’s website.

Investors are urged to mail in their proxy cards, vote via Internet at www.proxyvote.com, or by phone at 1-800-690-6903. All proxy votes must be received by July 1, 2021.

About Legacy Education Alliance Inc.

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (http://www.legacyeducationalliance.com) is a leading marketer of practical, high-quality, and value-based educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques. Legacy Education Alliance was founded in 1996 and has cumulatively served more than two million students from more than 150 countries and territories over the course of its operating history.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005209/en/