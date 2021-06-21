checkAd

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. Urges Eligible Stockholders to Vote Their Proxies for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders by July 1, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 14:00  |  13   |   |   

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: LEAI) (www.legacyeducationalliance.com), a leading marketer of practical, high-quality, and value-based educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques, announces today a reminder for all shareholders to vote their proxies prior to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) of Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (the “Company”), which will be held at the RFA Business Data Center, 2 Manhattanville Rd., Purchase, NY 10577 on Friday, July 2, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. During the Annual Meeting, stockholders will be asked to vote on the following:

  1. Elect the individuals that have been nominated by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of our Board of Directors to serve on our Board of Directors, subject to the provisions of our Bylaws, until our next Annual Meeting or until their respective successors are duly elected or their earlier resignation, death, or removal;
  2. Ratify the appointment of MaloneBailey LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for our 2021 fiscal year ending December 31, 2021;
  3. Approve the 2021 Incentive Plan, which provides that our Board of Directors may grant equity based incentive awards to certain persons;
  4. Approve the Spin Off Transaction:
  5. Approve the 20% Issuance Proposal;
  6. Approve the adjournment of the Annual Meeting, if necessary, to solicit additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes at the time of the meeting to approve the Spin Off Transaction Proposal and/or the 20% Issuance Proposal; and
  7. Transact such other business properly brought before the Annual Meeting or any adjournment thereto.

The Company has filed additional information regarding proposal #4, which is a request to approve the Spin Off Transaction. Details regarding this transaction may be found on the SEC website, located here, or on Legacy Education Alliance’s website.

Investors are urged to mail in their proxy cards, vote via Internet at www.proxyvote.com, or by phone at 1-800-690-6903. All proxy votes must be received by July 1, 2021.

About Legacy Education Alliance Inc.

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (http://www.legacyeducationalliance.com) is a leading marketer of practical, high-quality, and value-based educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques. Legacy Education Alliance was founded in 1996 and has cumulatively served more than two million students from more than 150 countries and territories over the course of its operating history.



Legacy Education Alliance Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. Urges Eligible Stockholders to Vote Their Proxies for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders by July 1, 2021 Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: LEAI) (www.legacyeducationalliance.com), a leading marketer of practical, high-quality, and value-based educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Vivendi and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Sign an Agreement for the Sale of 10% of UMG’s ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Arcimoto, Inc. and ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) to Acquire 10% of the Ordinary Shares of ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels