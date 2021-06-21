checkAd

View TV Group Selects CommScope Advertising Technology as Part of its Broadcast-Grade Connected TV Solution

CommScope announced today that View TV Group, a Connected Television (CTV) solution provider, has selected the CommScope manifest manipulation software to strengthen its broadcast content delivery networks (CDN) solution, which facilitates the transition of traditional channels to digital platforms with fully proven monetization.

View TV Group’s ‘Broadcast CDN’ enables digital and traditional broadcast customers to monetize their global live and on demand content and channels more efficiently. CommScope’s Emmy Award-winning Manifest Delivery Controller (MDC) was selected as an integral part of the overall system to provide additional functionality to its dynamic ad insertion while easily interfacing with View TV Group’s existing solution.

“View TV Group selected CommScope’s technology for our Broadcast CDN to reduce the time to market for existing broadcasters moving on to digital platforms and mobile devices,” said Dr. Jamie Branson, CEO, View TV Group. “We were impressed by its flexibility and ability to integrate into our existing solution. CommScope brings a wealth of expertise in TV delivery around the world, and we can leverage their experience and products to provide both customer bases with a common solution. The future of TV sees the convergence of Connected TV and existing broadcasters wanting to maximize monetization with a broadcast grade digital solution, reliably, efficiency and at scale.”

“View TV Group’s deployment of CommScope’s technology extends our position as a leading provider to the growing digital markets,” said Morgan Kurk, senior vice president and segment leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope. “Success in these markets requires innovative solutions that help customers maximize return on their content investments, so we’re excited to offer the combined solution to View TV Group customers.”

The CommScope MDC offers a versatile, resilient, and scalable platform for delivering dynamic ad insertion, video personalization, and analytics for IP video. It supports live, video-on-demand, and time-shifted TV services running on HLS and DASH delivery formats. Field proven to scale to millions of subscribers, the platform also features built-in automation that speeds time-to-market for new advertising services.

