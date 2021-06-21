checkAd

Novel 4D-Metabolomics and 4D-Lipidomics Workflows, Libraries and ML-based CCS Prediction Tools to Transform Metabolomics and Lipidomics

At Bruker’s virtual 4D-Metabolomics eXceed Symposium (eXceed Symposia 4D-Metabolomics 2021 | Bruker), Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced the launch of a new VIP-HESI ion source to increase sensitivity dramatically, and new integrated software tools to increase confidence in 4D-Metabolomics and 4D-Lipidomics workflows.

timsTOF Pro 2 with VIP-HESI source (Photo: Business Wire)

The heated VIP-HESI ion source enables sensitivity gains of up to 16-fold by efficient desolvation, enabling new applications across all small molecule applications. The VIP-HESI source can be interfaced to the new timsTOF Pro 2 platform to enhance the sensitivity of 4D-Metabolomics and 4D-Lipidomics. It is also compatible with the high-performance impact II QTOF system to improve quantitative analyses of pesticides, drugs and drug metabolites in food, environmental, forensic and pharma applications where increased sensitivity allows detection of low level contaminants.

Bruker’s collaborators are making major progress in 4D-Metabolomics by leveraging measured collision cross sections (CCS). The METLIN-4D library leverages the TIMS/PASEF methods to provide accurate CCS values. Professor Gary Siuzdak of Scripps has expanded the infrastructure within the established METLIN library, which generated the world’s largest MS/MS spectral library for >1/2 million compounds. With the addition of METLIN-4D, CCS values measured on a timsTOF Pro system will be made available alongside the MS/MS library, adding an additional level of confidence. This allows CCS values to be utilized across the timsTOF community to increase confidence by reducing ambiguities - resulting in fewer false positive annotations.

Bruker also introduced CCS-Predict Pro, an optimized algorithm to predict CCS values across small molecule structures. CCS-Predict Pro offers large-scale CCS-enabled bioinformatics for unknown compounds. CCS-Predict Pro uses machine learning for correct identification to narrow down possible structures across small molecule workflows, including in exposomics and drug metabolite analysis.

All 4D small molecule workflows are available within the updated MetaboScape 2022 software that continues to revolutionize CCS-enabled workflows. Further advances in 4D-Lipidomics are included in MetaboScape 2022 to provide ease-of-use for lipidomics. Potential false positive identifications are shown using a novel display, in which CCS values and retention time determine whether the identification based on MS/MS fragmentation results fits the structure of the lipid. This use of orthogonal lipid characteristics allows for higher accuracy of results and the faster validation of potential lipid biomarkers.

