RumbleOn Provides an Update on the Proposed Business Combination with RideNow and Reiterates Prior Outlook

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL), the e-commerce company using innovative technology to simplify how dealers and consumers buy, sell, trade or finance pre-owned vehicles, is providing an update on the pending business combination with RideNow and is reiterating its prior guidance. RumbleOn and RideNow are proposing to combine their businesses to create the first – and only – omnichannel powersport platform in the U.S., offering the fastest, easiest, and most transparent transaction process available in powersports today.

Today, RumbleOn filed preliminary proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) related to the pending business combination with RideNow. These materials can be found in the Company’s SEC filings at www.sec.gov or at the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.rumbleon.com.

Today, RumbleOn also filed on Form 8-K the unaudited condensed, combined financial statements of RideNow Group and Affiliates for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020.

RumbleOn expects the business combination with RideNow to close during the third quarter of this year, subject to the parties meeting the closing conditions set forth in the agreement governing the transaction.

Financial Guidance for Fiscal 2021

RumbleOn is reiterating its prior Q2 guidance for standalone RumbleOn and full year outlook for the combined company.

For the second quarter of 2021, RumbleOn expects total revenue in the range of $140.0 to $150.0 million, representing 66%-78% growth year-over-year, gross profit of $18.0 to $19.0 million, representing 113%-125% growth year-over-year, and positive Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.2 million to $3.0 million.

Assuming a combination completed as of January 1, 2021, the Company expects full year 2021 revenue for the combined company in a range of $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $110.0 million to $115.0 million.

Following the unexpected death of Steve Berrard, RumbleOn’s co-founder and Chief Financial Officer, RumbleOn announced its management transition plan for the Chief Financial Officer and Board seat on July 17, 2021. Beverly Rath will serve as RumbleOn’s Interim CFO and Peter Levy, RumbleOn’s Chief Operating Officer, has been appointed to its Board of Directors.

About RumbleOn

Founded in 2017, RumbleOn (NASDAQ: RMBL) is an e-commerce company using innovative technology to aggregate and distribute pre-owned automotive and powersport vehicles to and from both consumers and dealers, 100% online. RumbleOn is disrupting the pre-owned vehicle supply chain by providing dealers with technology solutions such as virtual inventory, and a 24/7 distribution platform, and consumers with an efficient, timely, and transparent transaction experience. Whether buying, selling, trading, or financing a vehicle, RumbleOn enables dealers and consumers to transact without geographic boundaries in a transparent, fast, and friction free experience. For more information, please visit http://www.rumbleon.com.