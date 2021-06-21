CymaBay Therapeutics Presents Positive PBC Data at the International Liver Congress 2021

New analyses adds to the growing body of evidence for seladelpar’s potential as a treatment for patients with PBC

NEWARK, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet need, today announced positive data from its previously completed Phase 2 study and the ENHANCE Phase 3 study of seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). These data are being presented at The International Liver Congress 2021 of the European Association for the Study of Liver (EASL) which will be held online June 23rd – 26th.

In a poster presentation titled “Efficacy, safety, and tolerability of seladelpar in patients with compensated liver cirrhosis due to primary biliary cholangitis (PBC): a pooled analysis of phase 2 and phase 3 studies,”1 Stuart C. Gordon MD, Director of Hepatology for Henry Ford Health Systems, will be reporting the results of a pooled analysis of a subset of 39 patients with compensated cirrhosis from an open-label phase 2 study and a placebo (Pbo) controlled phase 3 study (ENHANCE) assessing the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of seladelpar at a daily dose of 5 mg or 10 mg in PBC patients who had an inadequate response or an intolerance to ursodiol. Cirrhosis was diagnosed using liver biopsy, imaging tests, or liver elastography.

Efficacy analyses at 3 months included:

Composite response defined as alkaline phosphatase (ALP) < 1.67 x upper-limit-normal, ALP decrease of ≥ 15% and normal total bilirubin

Percent change from baseline in ALP

Normalization of ALP levels

Other measures of liver function

After 3 months, the composite endpoint was met in 50% of patients in the 5 mg and 63% in the 10 mg groups compared to none in Pbo. Levels of total bilirubin, platelets, albumin, and coagulation parameters remained stable. Seladelpar was well tolerated and appeared safe. Three patients with cirrhosis experienced an SAE, all unrelated to seladelpar. Efficacy, tolerability, and safety in patients with compensated cirrhosis were comparable to that of non-cirrhotic patients.