C4 Therapeutics Presents Pre-clinical Data on CFT7455, a Novel IKZF1/3 Degrader for the Treatment of Hematologic Malignancies, at the 16th Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma

– CFT7455 Demonstrated High Binding Affinity to Cereblon and Target Selectivity in Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma Cell Models, Producing Rapid and Deep Degradation of IKZF1/3 Proteins –

– CFT7455 Resulted in Improved Efficacy and Potency in Tumor Xenograft Models Compared to Investigational and Approved IMiD Therapies –

– CFT7455 Phase 1/2 Trial in Multiple Myeloma and Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphomas Initiated June 2021; Top-line Clinical Data Expected 2022 –

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, presented pre-clinical data for CFT7455, the Company’s lead program. CFT7455 is an orally bioavailable MonoDAC targeting IKZF1/3 for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM) and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHL), including peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). These results, which support clinical evaluation of CFT7455 in non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, were delivered as a poster presentation at the 16th Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML).

“We are pleased to share these pre-clinical data, which further validate the potential of our lead candidate, CFT7455, to generate deep and durable antitumor responses in non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas. IKZF1/3 proteins are essential transcription factors for B cell malignancies, including non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, and we believe there is a compelling opportunity to explore the potential of optimized IKZF1/3 degradation as a much-needed therapeutic alternative,” said Adam Crystal, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer of C4 Therapeutics. “These results, which are consistent with recent pre-clinical data in multiple myeloma presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021, reinforce our belief that CFT7455 will provide significant clinical value in the treatment of hematologic malignancies as we advance the Phase 1/2 trial and prepare to share data in 2022.”

Summary of Results

C4T conducted in vitro studies which demonstrated that CFT7455 binds to cereblon with high affinity, inducing potent and deep degradation of IKZF1 in pre-clinical NHL models. Notable observations include:

  • Cellular competition studies confirmed the high potency of CFT7455 as a cereblon binder (IC50 = 0.4 nM).
  • Treatment of the KiJK cell line of anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL) with CFT7455 for 6 hours led to an 89% reduction in IKZF1 protein levels.
  • CFT7455 demonstrated potent antiproliferative activity across a panel of NHL cell lines with MYC, BCL2, and/or BCL6 translocations or rearrangements. This includes in vitro models of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), and high-grade B-cell lymphoma.
