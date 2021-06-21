Recce Pharmaceuticals to Present at World Microbe Forum

The presentation will be in the format of an ‘iposter’ (digital poster) with a live virtual Q&A session by Michele Dilizia, Chief Scientific Officer of Recce Pharmaceuticals. The session presents expanded details on recently announced data supporting the Company’s lead synthetic anti-infective compound, RECCE 327, and its novel, multi-layered mechanism of action (MoA) at the World Microbe Forum being held virtually on June 20-24, 2021.

SYDNEY, Australia, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd ( ASX:RCE ) ( FSE:R9Q ) ( Company ), the Company developing new classes of synthetic anti-infectives, has accepted an invitation to present at the World Microbe Forum following confirmation to publish a recent abstract in the 2021 program.

The iposter and abstract will be available on the Company’s website, post presentation.

Additional presentation details can be found below:



Title: Elucidating the Mechanism of Action of novel polymer-based synthetic anti-infective compound RECCE 327

Date: Tuesday June 22, 2021 (Wednesday June 23, 2021)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (10:00 a.m. AEST)

About Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd



Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX: RCE) is pioneering the development and commercialisation of New Classes of Synthetic Anti-Infectives designed to address the urgent global health problems of antibiotic resistant superbugs and emerging viral pathogens.

Recce’s anti-infective pipeline is unique and comprised of broad-spectrum synthetic polymer antibiotics RECCE 327, RECCE 435, and RECCE 529 for viral infections with unique mechanisms of action against hyper-mutation on bacteria and viruses, respectively.

Patented lead candidate RECCE 327 has been developed for the treatment of blood infections and sepsis derived from E. coli and S. aureus bacteria – including their superbug forms. Recce’s new antibiotic compound, RECCE 435, has been formulated for oral use.

The FDA has awarded RECCE 327 Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation under the Generating Antibiotic Initiatives Now (GAIN) Act – labelling it for Fast Track Designation, plus 10 years of market exclusivity post approval. Further to this designation, RECCE 327 has been included on The Pew Charitable Trusts Global New Antibiotics in Development Pipeline as the only synthetic polymer and sepsis drug candidate in development.

Recce wholly owns its automated manufacturing, ready to support first-in-human clinical trials. Recce’s anti- infective pipeline seeks to exploit the unique capabilities of RECCE technologies targeting synergistic, unmet medical needs.

Corporate Contact

James Graham

Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd

+61 (02) 8075 4585

James.graham@recce.com.au

Media and Investor Relations (AU)

Andrew Geddes

CityPR

+61 (02) 9267 4511

ageddes@citypublicrelations.com.au

Media and Investor Relations (USA)

Jordyn Temperato

LifeSci Communications

jtemperato@lifescicomms.com