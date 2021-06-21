checkAd

ManTech Wins $110 Million Contract to Develop Naval Radar and Electronic Warfare Systems

HERNDON, Va., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced a five-year, $110 million contract to support Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Crane in developing and upgrading radar and electronic warfare (EW) systems for the U.S. Navy. ManTech was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle. These DoD IAC MAC task orders (TOs) are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

“In today’s technologically sophisticated battle space, vital systems must be protected from offensive actions that range from electromagnetic and directed energy to cyberattacks that take effect in milliseconds,” said Andrew Twomey, Executive Vice President and General Manager of ManTech’s Defense Sector. “ManTech’s advanced technology solutions will help ensure that Naval warfighters’ radar and electronic warfare systems repel and defeat any such attempted incursion and contribute to mission safety and success.”

ManTech will provide Intelligent Systems Engineering (ISE) using the company’s Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) Laboratory and Cognitive Cyber capabilities with its ACRE Cyber Range solution at the company’s Crane, Indiana campus.

About the DOD IAC Program
The DoD IAC, sponsored by the Defense Technical Information Center, provides technical data management and research support for DoD and federal government users. Established in 1946, the IAC program serves the DoD science & technology (S&T) and acquisition communities to drive innovation and technological developments by enhancing collaboration through integrated scientific and technical information development and dissemination for the DoD and broader S&T community.

About ManTech
ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 52 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

Media Contact:

Jim Crawford
ManTech
Executive Director, External Communications
(M) 571.446.7550
James.Crawford2@ManTech.com

