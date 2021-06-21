checkAd

Syneos Health Accelerates Decentralized Clinical Trial Delivery, Unveils New Collaboration with Site Sponsors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 14:05  |  49   |   |   

Newly Established Site Advocacy Group will Deliver Deeper, More Meaningful Site-Based Insights to Drive Adoption of Decentralized Clinical Trials Methodologies & Technologies

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today expanded its Decentralized Clinical Trial capabilities to include a dedicated Decentralized Clinical Trials Site Advocacy Group, continuing the momentum for Decentralized Solutions demonstrated by the recent acquisition of Illingworth Research Group to move clinical trials closer to the patient.

Decentralized Solutions from Syneos Health combines deep insights, agile technologies, innovative trial design experience and operational excellence – transforming product development. This novel, industry-leading Decentralized Clinical Trials Site Advocacy initiative takes decentralized methodologies and technologies to the next level, actively listening to find the right solutions.

The Group will engage with sites and community stakeholders including patients, advocacy groups, industry, academic centers and sponsors, securing valuable insights across the clinical to commercial spectrum – from the mobile research nursing solutions provided by Illingworth Research Group to new and innovative mobile, digital and telemedicine capabilities – to better inform decentralized protocol design, data capture and patient retention strategies. The Group will pressure-test, problem-solve and co-create innovative decentralized clinical trial methodologies.

“The demand for decentralized clinical trials has steadily increased as sponsors search for innovative and meaningful ways to drive efficiency and alleviate patient burden,” said Karen McIntyre, Executive Director, Global Lead Catalyst Program & Site Relationships, Decentralized Solutions, Syneos Health. “Syneos Health continues to enjoy its strong relationships with sites. We fully recognize that by partnering with and actively listening to the perspectives of the Decentralized Clinical Trials Site Advocacy Group, we will be able to reduce redundancies, relieve site burden and create more patient journey-informed trial experiences. This holistic, community-based view will deliver actionable insights to better inform the biopharmaceutical product development lifecycle.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Syneos Health Accelerates Decentralized Clinical Trial Delivery, Unveils New Collaboration with Site Sponsors Newly Established Site Advocacy Group will Deliver Deeper, More Meaningful Site-Based Insights to Drive Adoption of Decentralized Clinical Trials Methodologies & TechnologiesMORRISVILLE, N.C., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Syneos Health …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus