Syneos Health Accelerates Decentralized Clinical Trial Delivery, Unveils New Collaboration with Site Sponsors

MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health (Nasdaq: SYNH ), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today expanded its Decentralized Clinical Trial capabilities to include a dedicated Decentralized Clinical Trials Site Advocacy Group, continuing the momentum for Decentralized Solutions demonstrated by the recent acquisition of Illingworth Research Group to move clinical trials closer to the patient.

Decentralized Solutions from Syneos Health combines deep insights, agile technologies, innovative trial design experience and operational excellence – transforming product development. This novel, industry-leading Decentralized Clinical Trials Site Advocacy initiative takes decentralized methodologies and technologies to the next level, actively listening to find the right solutions.

The Group will engage with sites and community stakeholders including patients, advocacy groups, industry, academic centers and sponsors, securing valuable insights across the clinical to commercial spectrum – from the mobile research nursing solutions provided by Illingworth Research Group to new and innovative mobile, digital and telemedicine capabilities – to better inform decentralized protocol design, data capture and patient retention strategies. The Group will pressure-test, problem-solve and co-create innovative decentralized clinical trial methodologies.

“The demand for decentralized clinical trials has steadily increased as sponsors search for innovative and meaningful ways to drive efficiency and alleviate patient burden,” said Karen McIntyre, Executive Director, Global Lead Catalyst Program & Site Relationships, Decentralized Solutions, Syneos Health. “Syneos Health continues to enjoy its strong relationships with sites. We fully recognize that by partnering with and actively listening to the perspectives of the Decentralized Clinical Trials Site Advocacy Group, we will be able to reduce redundancies, relieve site burden and create more patient journey-informed trial experiences. This holistic, community-based view will deliver actionable insights to better inform the biopharmaceutical product development lifecycle.”