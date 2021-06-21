checkAd

Immutep Completes a A$60 Million Placement to Expand its Clinical Development and Manufacturing Program into Late-Stage Settings

Sydney, AUSTRALIA, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (Immutep or Company), is pleased to announce that it has received commitments for a A$60 million two-tranche private placement of new ordinary shares (New Shares) to professional, institutional and sophisticated investors (Placement).

The first tranche of the Placement will be completed without shareholder approval. The second tranche of the Placement is subject to shareholders approval.

Use of Funds
The Company will use the proceeds received from the Placement to fund the expansion of its clinical programs and to commence the process characterisation and process validation for efti commercial manufacturing (2,000 litre scale). The proceeds received from the Placement will also be used for the offering costs and working capital purposes.

Placement
The Placement will involve the issue of New Shares at an issue price of A$0.52 per New Share (representing a 12.9% discount to the volume weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's ordinary shares as traded on ASX over the 30 days up to and including June 16, 2021). The New Shares issued under the Placement will rank equally with existing Immutep ordinary shares on issue with effect from their date of issue.

Settlement of the first tranche of the Placement is expected to occur on June 25, 2021, with the issuance of New Shares expected to occur on June 28, 2021.

Assuming Shareholder Approval is obtained for the completion of the second tranche of the Placement, settlement is expected to occur on July 29, 2021, with the issuance of New Shares expected to occur on July 30, 2021.

Share Purchase Plan
Following completion of the issue of the first tranche of the Placement, Immutep will conduct an offer of New Shares under a non-underwritten share purchase plan (SPP) to existing shareholders in the Company with a registered address in Australia and New Zealand as at 7.00pm (Sydney, Australia time) on June 18, 2021.

The SPP will provide each Eligible Shareholder with the opportunity to apply for up to A$30,000 of New Shares at the price payable per New Share in the Placement. The SPP is targeting to raise approximately A$5 million. The SPP is expected to close at 5.00pm (Sydney, Australia time) on July 22, 2021.

About Immutep
Immutep is a globally active biotechnology company that is a leader in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its technology and expertise to bring innovative treatment options to market for patients and to maximize value to shareholders. Immutep is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (IMM), and on the NASDAQ (IMMP) in the United States.

