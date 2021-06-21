checkAd

Canacol Energy Ltd. Tests 35.5 MMSCFPD at Aguas Vivas 1, Spuds First of Two Appraisal Wells and Announces Dividend of CAD $0.052 per Share

CALGARY, Alberta, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) is pleased to provide the following update concerning its Aguas Vivas 1 exploration well and the near term appraisal drilling program. The Corporation also provides information on its dividend program.

Aguas Vivas 1 Exploration Well Tests 35.5 MMSCFPD

As earlier reported, the Aguas Vivas 1 exploration well encountered 412 feet true vertical depth (“ft TVD”) of net gas pay within the Cienaga de Oro (“CDO”) sandstone reservoir, the thickest net gas pay ever encountered by the Corporation in its history.

The CDO sandstone reservoir was perforated across an interval of 145 ft TVD and drill stem tested. The well flowed at a final rate of 35.5 million standard cubic feet per day (“MMscfpd”) with a flowing wellhead pressure of 1013 psi and no water after a 22 hour test period. The average flow rate achieved during the recorded test period was 17.2 MMscfpd. The well has been tied into the Jobo gas treatment facility and is on permanent production.

Aguas Vivas 2 Spuds, Aguas Vivas 3 To Be Drilled Back-To-Back

The Aguas Vivas 2 appraisal well was spud on June 12, 2021 and is targeting a planned total depth of approximately 8,419 ft MD within the CDO sandstone reservoir, the primary target of the well. Upon completion of the drilling operations, the Aguas Vivas 2 appraisal well will be cased and completed and the rig will be used to immediately spud the Aguas Vivas 3 appraisal well.

The Corporation will provide an update on drilling and testing results as they become available.

Announces Dividend of CAD$0.052 per Share

The Corporation announced that it has declared a dividend of CAD$.052 per share, payable on July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2021. The ex-dividend date for all shareholders is June 29, 2021. This dividend qualifies as an 'eligible dividend' for Canadian income tax purposes. The declaration, timing, amount and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors.

Dividends on shares traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) will be paid in Canadian Dollars (“CAD”) on July 15, 2021.

For shareholders trading on the Colombia Stock Exchange (“BVC”), the Colombian peso equivalency shall be calculated based on the exchange rate as certified by the Banco de la Republica (“Central Bank”) on the date of monetization and will be published accordingly on the SIMEV website www.superfinanciera.gov.co

