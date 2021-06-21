checkAd

CytomX Therapeutics Announces Publication of First-in-Human Data for CX-2029 in Clinical Cancer Research

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

CX-2029 is the first CD71-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) administrated to patients, with a generally well-tolerated safety profile at doses that elicit anti-tumor responses

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX), a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of investigational conditionally activated therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform, today announced that results from its Phase 1 first-in-human study of CX-2029 in patients with advanced solid tumors were published online in the peer-reviewed journal Clinical Cancer Research. This study showed that CX-2029, currently being co-developed by CytomX and AbbVie, was generally well-tolerated and can elicit anti-tumor responses in certain patients.

“These results highlight that our industry-leading Probody platform can be successfully leveraged to create conditionally activated ADCs against previously undruggable targets. For the first time, CD71 has been shown to be a viable therapeutic cancer target,” said Alison L. Hannah, M.D., senior vice president and chief medical officer of CytomX Therapeutics.

CD71 is a cell surface protein essential for iron uptake in dividing cells and is highly expressed in a number of solid and hematologic cancers. However, given its central role in iron metabolism, CD71 is present on most healthy cells and has been, until now, undruggable with conventional ADCs. CX-2029 is designed to be activated in the tumor microenvironment by tumor-associated proteases, thereby limiting off-tumor toxicity and creating a therapeutic window for CD71.

The goal of this Phase 1 dose-escalation, multicenter study was to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and antitumor activity of CX-2029. A total of 45 patients were enrolled to receive CX-2029 intravenously every three weeks at dose levels ranging from 0.1 mg/kg to 5 mg/kg.

Encouraging preliminary clinical activity was observed at doses of 2 mg/kg and higher. Notably, three of four patients with squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) had stable disease (SD) or better, including two confirmed partial responses (PRs) (at doses of 3 and 5 mg/kg); and seven of eight patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) had SD or better, including one confirmed PR at 3 mg/kg and one prolonged SD ongoing at approximately 25 weeks, as of the reported August 2020 data cutoff.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CytomX Therapeutics Announces Publication of First-in-Human Data for CX-2029 in Clinical Cancer Research CX-2029 is the first CD71-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) administrated to patients, with a generally well-tolerated safety profile at doses that elicit anti-tumor responsesSOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus