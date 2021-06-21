T2 Biosystems to Participate at Clinical Conferences in June and July 2021

“Nearly 20 percent of all global deaths are due to sepsis, and managing it is very costly for hospitals, making sepsis a top priority for industry professionals to tackle,” said CEO John Sperzel. “We’re looking forward to connecting with like-minded peers in the global medical community to discuss how our rapid diagnostic technology can be more effective than standard blood cultures to reach our common goal of better managing bloodstream infections and sepsis.”

At the World Microbe Forum, taking place June 20-24, T2 Biosystems’ Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Aparna Ahuja, will join Dr. James Snyder from the University of Louisville Hospital and Dr. Todd McCarty from the University of Alabama School of Medicine to present the Industry and Science Symposia, “Culture Independent Rapid Diagnostics Impact on Sepsis Management.” They will discuss the implementation process of T2 Biosystems’ T2Candida Panel and T2Bacteria Panel, and will specifically highlight the T2Candida Panel’s utilization impact on clinical outcomes. The presentation will be available to view on-demand beginning on June 20th at 12:30pm ET on the World Microbe Forum portal.

On June 23 at 2:45 p.m. EDT during the inaugural Sepsis Tech & Innovation conference, Dr. Ahuja and Dr. Debbie Goff from Ohio State University will deliver the Industry Keynote, “Breaking New Ground in Sepsis Diagnosis and Management with Non-Culture-Based Tests.” They will cover the impact of sepsis on health care costs and patient outcomes as well as the critical importance of time to appropriate therapy in sepsis patients.