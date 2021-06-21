checkAd

T2 Biosystems to Participate at Clinical Conferences in June and July 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Company will underscore the importance of rapid diagnostic technology for detecting bloodstream infections (BSIs) and sepsis

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of sepsis-causing pathogens, today announced the Company’s participation in three virtual conferences this summer.

The Company will take part in the American Society for Microbiology’s (ASM) and Federation of European Microbiological Societies’ (FEMS) World Microbe Forum; Sepsis Alliance’s inaugural Sepsis Tech and Innovation 2021 conference; and the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases’ (ESCMID) 31st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).

“Nearly 20 percent of all global deaths are due to sepsis, and managing it is very costly for hospitals, making sepsis a top priority for industry professionals to tackle,” said CEO John Sperzel. “We’re looking forward to connecting with like-minded peers in the global medical community to discuss how our rapid diagnostic technology can be more effective than standard blood cultures to reach our common goal of better managing bloodstream infections and sepsis.”

At the World Microbe Forum, taking place June 20-24, T2 Biosystems’ Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Aparna Ahuja, will join Dr. James Snyder from the University of Louisville Hospital and Dr. Todd McCarty from the University of Alabama School of Medicine to present the Industry and Science Symposia, “Culture Independent Rapid Diagnostics Impact on Sepsis Management.” They will discuss the implementation process of T2 Biosystems’ T2Candida Panel and T2Bacteria Panel, and will specifically highlight the T2Candida Panel’s utilization impact on clinical outcomes. The presentation will be available to view on-demand beginning on June 20th at 12:30pm ET on the World Microbe Forum portal.

On June 23 at 2:45 p.m. EDT during the inaugural Sepsis Tech & Innovation conference, Dr. Ahuja and Dr. Debbie Goff from Ohio State University will deliver the Industry Keynote, “Breaking New Ground in Sepsis Diagnosis and Management with Non-Culture-Based Tests.” They will cover the impact of sepsis on health care costs and patient outcomes as well as the critical importance of time to appropriate therapy in sepsis patients.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

T2 Biosystems to Participate at Clinical Conferences in June and July 2021 Company will underscore the importance of rapid diagnostic technology for detecting bloodstream infections (BSIs) and sepsisLEXINGTON, Mass., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), a leader in the rapid detection of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus