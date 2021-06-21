checkAd

Kymera Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data for its IRAKIMiD Degrader KT-413 Demonstrating Strong Antitumor Activity as Both Monotherapy and in Combination in MYD88-mutant Lymphoma Models

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.06.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Data presented at the 16th ICML Meeting demonstrate KT-413’s potent antitumor activity as a monotherapy compared to a clinically active IRAK4 kinase inhibitor or a latest generation IMiD in MYD88-mutant mouse xenograft model

KT-413 shows synergistic activity in driving deep tumor regressions in combination with other therapies in preclinical models, suggesting the potential for therapeutically relevant drug combinations in MYD88-mutant DLBCL

Kymera anticipates IND submission and, if cleared, initiation of Phase 1 trial of KT-413 in relapsed/refractory B cell lymphomas, including MYD88-mutant DLBCL, in 2H 2021

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced new preclinical data on its IRAKIMiD degrader KT-413’s potential as both a monotherapy and in combination with other anticancer agents. The data were featured in an oral presentation at the 16th Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML) virtual meeting, taking place from June 18 - 22, 2021 (Abstract 013: KT-413, a novel IRAKIMiD degrader of IRAK4 and IMiD substrates, has a differentiated MOA that leads to single-agent and combination regressions in MYD88-mutant lymphoma models).

IRAKIMiDs are novel heterobifunctional degraders designed to degrade both IRAK4 and IMiD substrates, including Ikaros and Aiolos, with a single small molecule. IRAKIMiDs synergistically target both the MYD88-NFkB and IRF4-Type 1 interferon pathways to enhance and broaden antitumor activity in MYD88-mutant diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). KT-413 is being developed initially for the treatment of relapsed/refractory MYD88-mutant DLBCL, with the potential to expand into other MYD88-mutant indications and IL-1R/NFkB-driven malignancies. KT-413 is currently in preclinical development and Kymera plans to submit an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second half of 2021 and, if cleared, initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients thereafter.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kymera Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data for its IRAKIMiD Degrader KT-413 Demonstrating Strong Antitumor Activity as Both Monotherapy and in Combination in MYD88-mutant Lymphoma Models Data presented at the 16th ICML Meeting demonstrate KT-413’s potent antitumor activity as a monotherapy compared to a clinically active IRAK4 kinase inhibitor or a latest generation IMiD in MYD88-mutant mouse xenograft model KT-413 shows …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
09/2021 No termination or withdrawal of Green Hydrogen Systems’ initial public offering
Adevinta announces new Executive team following expected acquisition of eBay Classifieds Group
10/2021 Green Hydrogen Systems announces completion of its initial public offering
FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global ...
VAALCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
Axiata, Telenor and Digi Sign Transaction Agreements for the Proposed Merger of Celcom and Digi
Festi hf.: Buy-back Program
FINAL RESULTS OF THE EXCHANGE OFFER FOR GBP ADDITIONAL TIER 1 SECURITIES
Hudbay Reports Fatal Incident at its Lalor Mine
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
John R. Whitcomb Joins Lordstown Motors As Vice President, Global Commercial Operations To Lead ...
23andMe Successfully Closes its Business Combination with VG Acquisition Corp.
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
ClearPoint Neuro Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
DTE Energy Company Announces Cash Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations for Certain Outstanding ...
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus