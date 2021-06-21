Kymera Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data for its IRAKIMiD Degrader KT-413 Demonstrating Strong Antitumor Activity as Both Monotherapy and in Combination in MYD88-mutant Lymphoma Models

KT-413 shows synergistic activity in driving deep tumor regressions in combination with other therapies in preclinical models, suggesting the potential for therapeutically relevant drug combinations in MYD88-mutant DLBCL

Kymera anticipates IND submission and, if cleared, initiation of Phase 1 trial of KT-413 in relapsed/refractory B cell lymphomas, including MYD88-mutant DLBCL, in 2H 2021

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced new preclinical data on its IRAKIMiD degrader KT-413’s potential as both a monotherapy and in combination with other anticancer agents. The data were featured in an oral presentation at the 16th Annual International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma (ICML) virtual meeting, taking place from June 18 - 22, 2021 (Abstract 013: KT-413, a novel IRAKIMiD degrader of IRAK4 and IMiD substrates, has a differentiated MOA that leads to single-agent and combination regressions in MYD88-mutant lymphoma models).

IRAKIMiDs are novel heterobifunctional degraders designed to degrade both IRAK4 and IMiD substrates, including Ikaros and Aiolos, with a single small molecule. IRAKIMiDs synergistically target both the MYD88-NFkB and IRF4-Type 1 interferon pathways to enhance and broaden antitumor activity in MYD88-mutant diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). KT-413 is being developed initially for the treatment of relapsed/refractory MYD88-mutant DLBCL, with the potential to expand into other MYD88-mutant indications and IL-1R/NFkB-driven malignancies. KT-413 is currently in preclinical development and Kymera plans to submit an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the second half of 2021 and, if cleared, initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients thereafter.