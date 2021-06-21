checkAd

Aligos Therapeutics to Present Phase 1 Safety and Pharmacokinetic Data for STOPS Molecule Drug Candidate ALG-010133 and Several Nonclinical Chronic Hepatitis B Programs at the European Association for the Study of the Liver’s Digital International Liver C

-First clinical data presented for ALG-010133, which is in development for S-antigen reduction in chronic hepatitis B (CHB) patients
-Presentations include nonclinical data from 3 other CHB programs

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, today announced that a poster describing preliminary data in healthy volunteers (HVs) from the ongoing Phase 1a/b multi-part umbrella clinical trial of Aligos’ S-antigen Transport-inhibiting Oligonucleotide Polymers (STOPSTM) compound ALG-010133 will be presented at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Digital International Liver Congress 2021 (ILC 2021). ILC 2021 is being held virtually on June 23-26, 2021.

The company will also present four other posters at the meeting, which are detailed below and highlight nonclinical data from multiple drug classes within Aligos’ chronic hepatitis B (CHB) portfolio: STOPS molecules, a novel capsid assembly modulator (CAM) candidate, and the company’s lead small interfering RNA (siRNA) and antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) drug candidates. The posters are expected to be made available to conference registrants beginning June 23. The posters will be available subsequently on the “Scientific Presentation and Publications” page in the “Presentations” section of Aligos’ website at www.aligos.com.

“Our team continues to be highly productive in advancing our CHB portfolio,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., MBA, Chairman and CEO of Aligos. “The determination of the STOPS mechanism of action and advancement of our STOPS lead candidate, ALG-010133, from healthy volunteers into chronic hepatitis B patients, along with our recent presentation of the safety, pharmacokinetic, and antiviral proof-of-concept data for our lead CAM candidate, ALG-000184, at the HBV-TAG 2021 conference, highlights our ability to identify and develop drugs with best-in-class potential. We plan to share additional emerging antiviral activity for our lead STOPS and CAM programs, each of which are currently being dosed in the second of up to 6 CHB cohorts, in the second half of this year. Additionally, these promising data that we presented at the HBV-TAG 2021 conference support our recent decision to accelerate advancement of our portfolio of drug candidates toward combination therapies in CHB. To this end, we plan to also initiate a clinical trial evaluating our lead antisense oligonucleotide ALG-020572 in the second half of this year followed by initiation of a clinical trial for our siRNA ALG-125755 in the first half of 2022. By suppressing viral replication with our CAM molecule ALG-000184 as well as utilizing several complementary mechanisms for suppressing the production of HBsAg (STOPS, ASO and siRNA), we hope to identify a regimen that can lead to higher rates of functional cure for patients living with CHB.”

