ORYZON to Present New Clinical Data and Corporate Updates at International Conferences in June and July

Dr. Carlos Buesa, Oryzon’s CEO, will attend and present a corporate update at the "Emerging Biotech Company Showcase" hosted by NewYorkBIO and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), which will be held on June 23. The Showcase brings together New York's financial community and a group of emerging biotech companies that are developing novel therapeutics and technologies that could revolutionize patient care. For more info about this event, please visit: https://newyorkbio.glueup.com/event/emerging-biotech-company-showcase- ...

MADRID, Spain and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today that it will present new clinical data and attend several renowned international conferences in June and July, all to be held virtually.

Dr. Buesa will also attend the Spring European Virtual MidCap Event, which will take place on June 24-25, where he will hold 1x1 meetings with international investors and pharma industry professionals. For more info about this event, please visit: http://spring2021.midcapevents.com/

The company will present initial, preliminary data of vafidemstat’s ability to reduce the inflammatory response in COVID-19 patients from the ongoing Phase II trial ESCAPE at the 31st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases, ECCMID-2021, which will be held on July 9-12. This clinical update will be presented in an e-poster entitled “ESCAPE trial: Preliminary data on the effect of vafidemstat treatment in the COVID-19 induced immune response in hospitalized patients”, available through the on-demand virtual congress platform as of July 9. ESCAPE is an open-label, randomized, double arm Phase II trial to assess the efficacy and tolerability of vafidemstat in combination with standard of care, to prevent progression of severely ill COVID-19 patients with pneumonia to Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), one of the main causes of death in this disease, by reducing the patient’s inflammatory response to the infection. In accordance with the embargo terms and conditions for presentation at ECCMID-2021, data will be released on the same day as the communication, July 9. For more info about this event, please visit: https://www.eccmid.org/