HP Brings Cutting-Edge Design and Flexibility to Power Hybrid Shopping Experiences

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, in conjunction with NRF’s Retail Converge 2021, HP Inc. expanded its Engage portfolio with the new HP Engage Go 10, a convertible system built to thrive on-the-go and serve customers from anywhere, and HP Engage Flex Mini, a powerhouse mini designed to meet the demands of customer applications across verticals.

Over the last decade, businesses of all sizes have had to adapt and become more agile as consumer behavior has evolved, including an expectation for anytime, anywhere access to their content, to businesses, and to brands. In a recent study, 76% of U.S. apparel executives said they plan to improve omnichannel integration in stores1 to adapt to changing market conditions and consumer behavior. For many retailers, the global pandemic was an accelerant for omnichannel initiatives such as curbside pick-up and ship from store.

HP is designing technology to help businesses create experiences that consumers expect with reliable performance and the agility needed for convenient, secure, and personalized shopping experiences. Many of the new shopping and engagement habits that consumers have adopted during the pandemic will become their new normal. It is no longer about online vs. in-store shopping, it is about creating seamless, integrated experiences that blend across the various channels to meet customer needs. Brick-and-mortar stores play a vital role in the customer journey by providing the immediacy and hands-on experience that consumers value.

“As consumer behaviors and shopping habits continue to evolve, businesses need to remain laser-focused on connecting with consumers in new and exciting ways,” said Cory McElroy, vice president and general manager, Retail Solutions, HP Inc. “The new HP Engage Go 10 and HP Engage Flex Mini reflects HP’s commitment to delivering technology solutions to retailers and hospitality operators that combine sleek designs, expanded capabilities, and the reliability and security needed to run a wide range of operations throughout their business - whether fixed in store or mobile for curbside pickups.”